Thai
Meet the Chef: Rice n Roll Bistro
Executivechef: Tony KoraneekitWhatinspired you to become a chef?My aunt, who cooked for the royal family in Thailand, raisedme. Throughout my childhood, I always followed her to the kitchen and enjoyedwatching her cooking. From my memory, .. more
Apr 18, 2016 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Sponsored Content
An Array of Asian Cuisines at Buddha Lounge
North Avenue’s new Buddha Lounge aims for an upscale clientele. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:21 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Out
In Search of the Best Food at Summerfest
No one goes to Summerfest just to eat. That's what StateFair is for. But after eight hours of rockin' out, you're going to need alittle something to get you through those 10 p.m. headliners. I tried asmattering of offerings so you don't have to.. more
Jun 26, 2014 3:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Confessions: March 17
I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more
Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
EE-Sane’s Tender Meat Salad
Larb is a minced meat salad commonly found in Isan, Laos, and northern Thailand. Thai larb, which varies from the Isan and Laos versions, combines herbs, onions and hot chilies. It is common on many local Thai menus, but one more
Nov 28, 2012 12:40 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Thai Bar-B-Que Deservedly Popular
Thai Bar-B-Que is one of the best Thai restaurants in the area, with a menu featuring items from Issan and Laos. Issan, also spelled Isan, is the northeast region of Thailand, adjacent to the border of Laos. Issan is known for serving the ... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Explore the Menu at Singha Thai
What to order? With more than 200 items to choose from, many of which come in meat or vegetarian options, the menu at Singha is a bit like a Thai version of War and Peace. That diversity has helped Singha Thai, which opened in 1989... more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Zaafaran's Intriguing Combination of Indian and Thai Cuisine
The location at 780 N. Jefferson St. would seem to be a prime spot, but it has proven difficult for restaurants. In recent years it has been home to Singha II, Los Mitos and Ed Debevic's—all part of restaurant history. But never give up on ... more
Jun 30, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History
The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Joe Jack Talcum w/ The Goodnight Loving and The Boo-Hoos
The name Joe Jack Talcum might not ring many bells for casual punk fans, but the name Joe Genaro might. Genaro, who has been self-releasing cassettes and albums under the Joe Jack Talcum nom de plum for years, was the founding guitarist and... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee