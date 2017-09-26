RSS

Thanksgiving

Sep 26, 2017 4:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

With the holiday season now in full swing, we should find solace in those aspects of our lives that bring us together. One in particular is our diversity. But, ironically, in these divisive political times, even that can be a source of cont... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:27 PM My LGBTQ POV

It’s got a plot with shades of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Red Dwarf and every cheesy pulp-era space exploration story that had been so lovingly ripped-off by the Star Trek franchise. It’s called Ten Thousand Moons.. more

Aug 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Looking for an occasion to fully embrace the holiday spirit?On Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, Bel Canto Chorus will host their annual 'Christmas in the Basilica' event at St. Josaphat Basilica (2333 S 6th St.). The show features sophisticated renditions of .. more

Dec 9, 2015 6:00 PM Sponsored Content

Thanksgiving:the time to enjoy family, excessive caloric intake, and friends. You might havefamily flying in from out of town or friends coming over to visit. Show themwhat Milwaukee has to offer this Thanksgiving weekend, without visiting the.. more

Nov 24, 2015 9:55 PM Around MKE

Although we’re facing so many challenges these days that can make us despair about the state of the world, we are grateful for all of the many wonderful aspects of our lives that we often overlook. more

Nov 24, 2015 8:00 PM Expresso

The Present Music Sunday afternoon Thanksgiving concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist was thoughtful, engaging, and even inspiring, emphasizing choral music and featuring various perfo,Theater more

Nov 23, 2015 1:34 PM Theater

StacyBabl, Anne Graff LaDisa, Melissa Kingston and Megan McGee have been doingcomedy together for a long time. The all-woman sketch comedy group has ainventive, strikingly clever edge to it. In its best moments, the group canstrike multiple le.. more

Nov 2, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

The Detroit Lions hosting a Thanksgiving Day game has become as much a part of the holiday tradition as turkey and stuffing, post-meal naps, and weird uncles saying inappropriate things at the dinn,Sports more

Nov 29, 2013 10:50 AM More Sports

One of the newer additions to Walker's Point's rapidly expanding culinary scene, the Black Sheep restaurant and wine bar at 216 S. 2nd St. is giving customers a little extra incentive to shop local during this coming Black Friday weekend. Any cust.. more

Nov 21, 2013 8:00 PM Around MKE

American Euros, the East Side fast-food hut that's never met a topping it couldn't throw onto a sandwich, has created the year's most over-the-top Thanksgiving sandwich. Dubbed the "Danksgiving Day," the restaurant's holiday concoction is an avala.. more

Nov 21, 2013 7:00 PM Around MKE

Summerfest announced the bulk of its grounds-stage headliners last week in one massive six-minute video hosted by Lewis Black, but the festival still has a few late additions to the lineup to announce. Today the event announced that Matt & Kim, ZZ.. more

Apr 10, 2013 2:20 PM On Music

The Missoula Children's Theatre has a clever little project that its been running presumably for quite some time. The touring children's theatre program has professional actors going around to various venues all over the place and holding perform.. more

Jan 19, 2013 12:00 PM Theater

It's been a while since we've heard anything new from Kid Millions, the old-school-minded Milwaukee rapper who delivered one of the city's all-time summer party jams with his 2009 local hit "Victim to the Beat." He follows in the footsteps of that.. more

Jan 10, 2013 10:00 PM On Music

A perp wanted on an arrest warrant has a powerful incentive to lie about his or her true identity if stopped by police, and sometimes bluffing with a bogus name works. However, twice in January, in Dallas and in Great Falls, Mont., perps ga... more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

My family celebrated Thanksgiving early this year. If your family is anything like mine, you can expect to have at least one dinnertime conversation about the new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport rules regarding pat-down... more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

This weekend local noise fiend Peter J. Woods brings his fifth annual Milwaukee Noise Festival back to the Borg Ward with a three-day lineup featuring some of the most harsh, abrasive, edgy and just plain weird acts that he can round up more

Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As a prolific, nationally touring performer and recording artist for the past 15 years, Lil’ Rev has been among the busiest of Milwaukee musicians. Later this year Rev will release a CD with one of his local heroes, folk singer Larry Penn, ... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Two mighty sunny California acts share tonight’s bill at Mad Planet. Gold Motel is a five-piece band led by singer/pianist Greta Morgan, who turns out optimistic power-pop songs with shades of The Beach Boys and Big Star. Supporting act Fam... more

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee plays host to an enormous bar league culture that offers its participants an opportunity to play games, make friends and unwind in the clubhouse, which, in this case, is a bar. Leagues operate year-round, and offer a range of acti... more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

