RSS

Thao And The Get Down Stay Down

twim3.29.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maria Kanevskaya

April brings with it another full week of music and comedy in Milwaukee. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:04 PM A&E

neko case riverside theater.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

Neko Case held the Riverside in the palm of her hand on Friday, drawing from a full catalogue of arresting, image-filled songs; letting loose her impossibly beautiful, devastatingly present voice;,Concert Reviews more

Oct 21, 2013 11:01 AM Concert Reviews

art17002nar.jpg.jpe

IntroBeing a theatre critic who attends 100kknd annually, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season,  continues through May as regular se.. more

Aug 2, 2012 11:47 AM Theater

blogimage8493.jpe

Thao Nguygen’s rich, bluesy voice, which recalls the slow-burn of Chan Marshall and the ebullience bark of Karen O, gives her chamber-folk tunes a gravity she may or may not intend, but along with the lively arrangements of her band, The Ge... more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES