This Week in Milwaukee: March 31-April 6
April brings with it another full week of music and comedy in Milwaukee. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff A&E
Neko Case w/ Thao & The Get Down Stay Down @ The Riverside Theater
Neko Case held the Riverside in the palm of her hand on Friday, drawing from a full catalogue of arresting, image-filled songs; letting loose her impossibly beautiful, devastatingly present voice;,Concert Reviews more
Oct 21, 2013 11:01 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Year In Review Part Two: December Through March
IntroBeing a theatre critic who attends 100kknd annually, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season, continues through May as regular se.. more
Aug 2, 2012 11:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Thao and The Get Down Stay Down w/ Portland Cello Project
Thao Nguygen’s rich, bluesy voice, which recalls the slow-burn of Chan Marshall and the ebullience bark of Karen O, gives her chamber-folk tunes a gravity she may or may not intend, but along with the lively arrangements of her band, The Ge... more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee