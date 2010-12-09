The-Dream
The Best Albums of 2010
What a fantastic year. In 2010, indie-rock regained its fight, rappers indulged their ambitions, R&B singers fired on all cylinders and songwriters of all genres let it all hang out. Below are my 10 favorites of the year, followed by 10 excellent .. more
Dec 9, 2010
An Insecure Ruler: The-Dream's Love King
The-Dream’s summery third album Love King may tame some of the drama from last year’s Love vs. Money, perhaps the must turbulent major R&B record since Marvin Gaye’s Here, My Dear, but it still lands plenty of gut punches. Even on the feather-ligh.. more
Jul 13, 2010
Mariah Carey's Nearly Perfect Imperfect Memoirs
After a frequently exceptional run, Mariah Carey’s Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel closes with a flagrant vote of no-confidence in everything that came before it; a radio-baiting cover of the Foreigner power-balled “I Want to Know What Love Is” was .. more
Sep 21, 2009
The-Dream: R&B's Answer to Radiohead?
While most R&B singers coast in the final minute or two of their songs, reciting established hooks until the fadeout, The-Dream saves his finest twists for these closing moments. Three-fourths of the way through "Sweat it Out," the closest the sin.. more
Mar 10, 2009
My Favorite Albums of 2009
With music blogs thriving, there were more outlets covering music than ever before in 2009, but you wouldn't know it to look at this year's best albums of the year lists, which were as homogenized as I've ever seen. Critics united near unanimously.. more
My Favorite Albums of 2009
The-Dream's Trail of Demos
The best part about Mariah Carey's pretty-great Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel isn't the album itself; it's the Mariah Carey-less demos from the album's principal songwriter, The-Dream, which have systematically leaked online. Tho.. more
The-Dream's Trail of Demos