RSS

The-Dream

blogimage6155.jpe

What a fantastic year. In 2010, indie-rock regained its fight, rappers indulged their ambitions, R&B singers fired on all cylinders and songwriters of all genres let it all hang out. Below are my 10 favorites of the year, followed by 10 excellent .. more

Dec 9, 2010 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage5514.jpe

The-Dream’s summery third album Love King may tame some of the drama from last year’s Love vs. Money, perhaps the must turbulent major R&B record since Marvin Gaye’s Here, My Dear, but it still lands plenty of gut punches. Even on the feather-ligh.. more

Jul 13, 2010 7:21 PM On Music

blogimage4333.jpe

After a frequently exceptional run, Mariah Carey’s Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel closes with a flagrant vote of no-confidence in everything that came before it; a radio-baiting cover of the Foreigner power-balled “I Want to Know What Love Is” was .. more

Sep 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage6155.jpe

It must be tough to be Lambs of Abortion, a paranoid Milwaukee band convinced that everyone’s out to get them. Republicans, Fox News, oil executives and Evangelical leaders are at the heart of the worldwide conspiracy that Lambs of Abortion... more

Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments

blogimage2862.jpe

While most R&B singers coast in the final minute or two of their songs, reciting established hooks until the fadeout, The-Dream saves his finest twists for these closing moments. Three-fourths of the way through "Sweat it Out," the closest the sin.. more

Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5514.jpe

The UWM Union Theatre continues its African American film series tonight with s documentar Their Eyes Were Watching God ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4385.jpe

Last year South Milwaukee resident Janet Halfmannpublished Little Skink’s Tail, an e Little Skink’s Tail ,Off the Cuff more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage4333.jpe

Chicago’s hard-touring pop-punk band The Academy Is… have high friends in emo Fast Times at Barrington High ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  Shopperspaying the $1.50 entrance fee to 7 Mile Fair were unknowingly paying admis Scarface ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 29, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage2862.jpe

The Swedish disco band ABBA has shown surprising longevity, and with the upcoming big-budget film version of the ABBA musical Mama Mia!, ABBA-mania doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon. The original band has no plans to reunite, but th... more

Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4654.jpe

With music blogs thriving, there were more outlets covering music than ever before in 2009, but you wouldn't know it to look at this year's best albums of the year lists, which were as homogenized as I've ever seen. Critics united near unanimously.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

blogimage4385.jpe

The best part about Mariah Carey's pretty-great Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel isn't the album itself; it's the Mariah Carey-less demos from the album's principal songwriter, The-Dream, which have systematically leaked online. Tho.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES