RSS

"The Natural Motif: New Drawings

blogimage6302.jpe

Jan 20, 2011 1:00 PM On Music

Starting with his Bela Lugosi role in Ed Wood, Martin Landau has been turning up in interesting non-Hollywood films. In the gradually engrossing Harrison Montgomery (out on DVD), he plays the title character—an old eccentric limping around his .. more

Nov 29, 2010 2:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5391.jpe

The oldest passenger vessel on the Great Lakes, the Iroquois cruise ship is offering a full schedule of concert cruises this summer, and the lineup isn’t just limited to the to the stodgy cover bands you might expect. It’s actually pretty fantasti.. more

May 28, 2010 4:12 PM On Music

blogimage6302.jpe

This featured Charles Allis Art Museum exhibit presents Natalie Settles' meditative graphite and watercolor artwork, which shifts in style between 19th-century designs and the sparseness of modern art. Settles hails from Madison but exhibit... more

Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6112.jpe

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s latest exhibit presents Natalie Settles' meditative graphite and watercolor artwork, which shifts in style between 19th-century designs and the sparseness of modern art. Settles hails from Madison but exhibits... more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5391.jpe

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s latest exhibit presents Natalie Settles' meditative graphite and watercolor artwork, which shifts in style between 19th-century designs and the sparseness of modern art.,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES