The Pixies Bring Their Audio-Visual "Doolittle" Tour to The Rave
Jan 20, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Harrison Montgomery
Starting with his Bela Lugosi role in Ed Wood, Martin Landau has been turning up in interesting non-Hollywood films. In the gradually engrossing Harrison Montgomery (out on DVD), he plays the title character—an old eccentric limping around his .. more
Nov 29, 2010 2:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Summer, See a Concert on a Boat
The oldest passenger vessel on the Great Lakes, the Iroquois cruise ship is offering a full schedule of concert cruises this summer, and the lineup isn’t just limited to the to the stodgy cover bands you might expect. It’s actually pretty fantasti.. more
May 28, 2010 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Natural Motif: New Drawings by Natalie Settles
This featured Charles Allis Art Museum exhibit presents Natalie Settles' meditative graphite and watercolor artwork, which shifts in style between 19th-century designs and the sparseness of modern art. Settles hails from Madison but exhibit... more
Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments