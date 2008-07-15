RSS

Theater Review

blogimage1285.jpe

                The wait for German Fest is alittle shorter this year.  We’re kicking the Fest off adding a new nightof great entertainment and freeadmission on Thursday, July 24. So, I’m calling it an extended weekend andstarting the party o.. more

Jul 15, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage946.jpe

Apr 14, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1285.jpe

Makingits world premiere this month at the Milwaukee Rep’s Quadracci Powerhouse Thea The Night Is a Child ,Theater more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage946.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Crime and Punishment ,Theater more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage850.jpe

The Rep’s new production of Enchanted April isnot the gossamer offering the title i Enchanted April ,Theater more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage769.jpe

One of the classic scripts of the late 20th century, Glengarry Glen Ross, ,Theater more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES