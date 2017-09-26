RSS

Theater

What follows is my play on the page for you’s to take a gander at, and yes, Pulitzer Prizes welcome. Break a leg. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans, The Clockwork Man, origins, delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:40 PM Theater

Not many are challenged like the family in Next to Normal—an award-winning musical presented by All-In Productions that takes an intimate look at how mental illness affects not just the patient, but also everyone within that person’s univer... more

Sep 12, 2017 3:03 PM Theater

Veteran local actors draw a warm and comic gravity to the stage in Sunset Playhouse’s production of Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:58 PM Theater

Florence Foster Jenkins has been delightfully brought back to the stage in the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Souvenir—Stephen Temperley’s charming, hilarious and at times touching recreation of this one-of-a-kind entertainment phenomenon. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:54 PM Theater

Dark undercurrents become the driving force for the 11characters in A View from the Bridge, playwright Arthur Miller’s “Greek tragedy" and American Players Theatre’s last production of the 2017 summer season. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:29 AM Theater

A wide variety of genres and talents were brought together by Milwaukee’s second annual Fringe Festival, creating a magical weekend full of artistic wonders. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:15 AM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre turns its tiny stage over to Blanche and Jane Hudson as it remounts Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Once again, Dale Gutzman’s campy adaptation of the 1962 movie features loca, more

Aug 22, 2017 2:32 PM Theater

The latest Shakespeare parody starring the aptly named Shakesparody Players turned one of literature’s greatest tragedies on its head to uproariously funny effect in their production of The Comedy of Othello...kinda sorta at Next Act Theatr... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

The small stage at Inspiration Studios lends an intimate atmosphere to Sabley Sabin’s first original play, everyone’s stories are true, a three-act play exploring the depth of human connections, isolation, truth and love. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:44 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s solid staging of Deathtrap only underscores the fun in being frightened and outwitted just when we think we know what’s going on. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:36 PM Theater

Lakeside Players’ excellently stark production of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, Othello, Moor of Venice, placed the Bard’s still relevant exploration of racism, unhealthy gender relations and social “othering" into the context of the “... more

Aug 10, 2017 10:07 AM Theater

Neil Gaiman’s Coraline The Musical makes it to the small stage in enchantingly disorienting melody, thanks to Bad Example Productions at the Tenth Street Theatre. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:35 PM Theater

In Beyond Flesh & Blood, 72-year-old storyteller Dave Hendrickson presented a one-man show last week at the Alchemist Theatre. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:14 PM Theater

This month, Greendale Community Theatre presents If/Then, a contemporary musical about a woman on two different life paths. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:19 PM Theater

Shakespearian family drama radiates from the tight studio theater stage of the Underground Collaborative as Voices Found Repertory presents The Life and Death of King John. more

Jul 18, 2017 12:52 PM Theater

The Sunset Playhouse brings Liz Norton to the stage in powerful form in the title role for its summer production, Hello, Dolly! more

Jul 18, 2017 12:44 PM Theater

In Acacia Theatre’s production of This Other Love, written by Patty McCarty, social activist and Catholic Worker newspaper founder Dorothy Day is torn between human and spiritual love. more

Jul 18, 2017 12:37 PM Theater 1 Comments

A new play written in Shakespearean verse by Chicago playwright Jared McDaris, called Wayward Women, is playing at the Alchemist Theatre. more

Jul 18, 2017 12:28 PM Theater

Former Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy directs an outdoor show in Door County this summer. Hanreddy’s talent for bringing together disparate elements into a cohesive ensemble makes for a richly rendered staging... more

Jul 11, 2017 3:01 PM Theater

