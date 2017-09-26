Theater
Red Glare
What follows is my play on the page for you’s to take a gander at, and yes, Pulitzer Prizes welcome. Break a leg. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Art Kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Cabaret MKE's 'The Clockwork Man' Delivers Laughs, Melodrama and a Taste of the Supernatural
Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans, The Clockwork Man, origins, delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:40 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Family Meets the Challenge of Mental Illness in 'Next to Normal'
Not many are challenged like the family in Next to Normal—an award-winning musical presented by All-In Productions that takes an intimate look at how mental illness affects not just the patient, but also everyone within that person’s univer... more
Sep 12, 2017 3:03 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Italian Family Comedy 'Over the River' at Sunset Playhouse
Veteran local actors draw a warm and comic gravity to the stage in Sunset Playhouse’s production of Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:58 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Laughing with Florence Foster Jenkins at Stackner Cabaret
Florence Foster Jenkins has been delightfully brought back to the stage in the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Souvenir—Stephen Temperley’s charming, hilarious and at times touching recreation of this one-of-a-kind entertainment phenomenon. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:54 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Frightening Intensity of APT's 'A View from the Bridge'
Dark undercurrents become the driving force for the 11characters in A View from the Bridge, playwright Arthur Miller’s “Greek tragedy" and American Players Theatre’s last production of the 2017 summer season. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:29 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Second Annual Fringe Festival Would Have Made Even Paris Proud
A wide variety of genres and talents were brought together by Milwaukee’s second annual Fringe Festival, creating a magical weekend full of artistic wonders. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:15 AM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Theater
Campy Cruelty with Off the Wall's 'Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?'
Off the Wall Theatre turns its tiny stage over to Blanche and Jane Hudson as it remounts Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Once again, Dale Gutzman’s campy adaptation of the 1962 movie features loca, more
Aug 22, 2017 2:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Patrick Schmitz' 'Comedy of Othello' an Uproarious Lesson on The Bard
The latest Shakespeare parody starring the aptly named Shakesparody Players turned one of literature’s greatest tragedies on its head to uproariously funny effect in their production of The Comedy of Othello...kinda sorta at Next Act Theatr... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:00 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Everyone Has Something to Say in Sabley Sabin's 'everyone's stories are true'
The small stage at Inspiration Studios lends an intimate atmosphere to Sabley Sabin’s first original play, everyone’s stories are true, a three-act play exploring the depth of human connections, isolation, truth and love. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:44 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Theater
MCT's 'Deathtrap' is a Non-stop Thrill Ride
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s solid staging of Deathtrap only underscores the fun in being frightened and outwitted just when we think we know what’s going on. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:36 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
A Spare, Militaristic ‘Othello’ for Our Era
Lakeside Players’ excellently stark production of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, Othello, Moor of Venice, placed the Bard’s still relevant exploration of racism, unhealthy gender relations and social “othering" into the context of the “... more
Aug 10, 2017 10:07 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Neil Gaiman's Enchantingly Disorienting 'Coraline'
Neil Gaiman’s Coraline The Musical makes it to the small stage in enchantingly disorienting melody, thanks to Bad Example Productions at the Tenth Street Theatre. more
Aug 8, 2017 1:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boomer Memories Echo 'Beyond Flesh & Blood' at Alchemist Theatre
In Beyond Flesh & Blood, 72-year-old storyteller Dave Hendrickson presented a one-man show last week at the Alchemist Theatre. more
Aug 8, 2017 1:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Life, Love and Luck in Greendale Community Theatre's 'If/Then'
This month, Greendale Community Theatre presents If/Then, a contemporary musical about a woman on two different life paths. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Tender yet Sinister: 'King John' Up Close at Underground Collaborative
Shakespearian family drama radiates from the tight studio theater stage of the Underground Collaborative as Voices Found Repertory presents The Life and Death of King John. more
Jul 18, 2017 12:52 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset Playhouse's Whimsical, Delightful 'Hello, Dolly!'
The Sunset Playhouse brings Liz Norton to the stage in powerful form in the title role for its summer production, Hello, Dolly! more
Jul 18, 2017 12:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dorothy Day's Activism Explored in Acacia Theatre's 'This Other Love'
In Acacia Theatre’s production of This Other Love, written by Patty McCarty, social activist and Catholic Worker newspaper founder Dorothy Day is torn between human and spiritual love. more
Jul 18, 2017 12:37 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater 1 Comments
Theater RED's Shakespeare-Inspired 'Wayward Women' is a Mash-up of Role Reversals
A new play written in Shakespearean verse by Chicago playwright Jared McDaris, called Wayward Women, is playing at the Alchemist Theatre. more
Jul 18, 2017 12:28 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Shakespearian Romance in Door County with 'Twelfth Night'
Former Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy directs an outdoor show in Door County this summer. Hanreddy’s talent for bringing together disparate elements into a cohesive ensemble makes for a richly rendered staging... more
Jul 11, 2017 3:01 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater