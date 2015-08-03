Theatre Gigante Studio Theatre
‘Much Ado’ at Bard & Bourbon
This month, Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company presents a warm, minimal staging of Much Ado About Nothing in the cozy space of Theatre Gigante’s Studio Theatre. more
Aug 3, 2015 9:33 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Much Ado About Bourbon
Jul 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Toussaint
One of the best reggae albums of recent years, Black Gold was cut with a spot-on band in the Virgin Islands by the songwriter and singer Toussaint. While he can vocalize commandingly in reggae style, Toussaint also has the chops of a testif... more
Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments