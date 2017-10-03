RSS

Photo credit: Theatre Gigante

Kenilworth 508 Theatre hosts Theatre Gigante's presentation of I Am My Own Wife, through Oct. 7. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:06 PM Theater

Live theater can be perfectly happy to tell a nice, little story with a beginning, middle and end. Every now and then, it decides to do something else. Every now and then, theater gets really, really direct. Theatre Gigante’s The Way Things Go is .. more

Apr 28, 2017 1:00 PM Theater

In Theatre Gigante’s production of The Way Things Go, the cast is masterful in its movement, which is perfectly in sync. Members go from embodying a group therapy session to Sir Isaac Newton’s cradle to the night sky. It is a philosophy cla... more

Apr 25, 2017 2:17 PM Theater

A collaboration between Present Music and the Milwaukee Public Museum headlines a week that features concerts by Early Music Now and Frank Pahl, dramatic and comedic plays and musicals produced by Outskirts Theatre, Luminous Theatre, Sunset... more

Apr 18, 2017 2:25 PM Performing Arts Weekly

In Before I Fall February 12 is just another day in the life of popular high school student Sam Kingston (Zoey Deutch)—except that it ends with she and her friends in a fatal car crash. Astonishingly, Sam awakens the following morning to di... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:43 PM Film Clips

The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:34 PM A&E Feature

Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM A&E Feature

The Fringe Festival brings two days of music and arts to Downtown, while Mexican Fiesta brings the party to the Summerfest grounds. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:07 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Guy Klucevsek is a fantastic accordionist. It’s not just that he plays the accordion...it’s that he’s been able to distinguish himself playing the accordion. Typically an instrument as distinctive as the accordion pretty much steals the spot.. more

Jun 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

It's a tragedy written in raspy shadow with the overwhelming weight of very human characterization. Tragic beauty spills out over graceful movements and silences between music of infectious mood and exaggerated sound effects. Theatre Gigante.. more

Mar 11, 2016 2:36 PM Theater

Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more

Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

TheatreGigante.org

Milwaukee’s Theatre Gigante presented actor Alessandro Renda in a masterful performance of Marco Martinelli’s searing Rumore di Acque (Noise in the Waters) with accompanying live performances by composer/accordionist Guy Klucevsek and Engli... more

Oct 5, 2015 12:10 AM Theater

In and amidst all of the other problems that we are facing on this planet, the U.N. reports that about 60 million people currently living in the world have been displaced by war. 60 million. That’s bigger than the total population of Wisco.. more

Sep 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

According to William S. Burroughs, the abstract entity of Control, “needs time for what it kills to grow in.” That’s an elegantly dense, little nugget of insight into the nature of society. It’s all about time. The social oppression the ke.. more

Sep 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Alexis Jordan

This month, Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company presents a warm, minimal staging of Much Ado About Nothing in the cozy space of Theatre Gigante’s Studio Theatre. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:06 PM Theater

The work of early stop motion animation artist Ladislaw Starewicz has to overall feel of watching something by early fantasy filmmaker Georges Méliès. The jerky low-res images from the dawn of cinema feel like a fever dream from another era, but t.. more

Jun 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including Theatre Gigante’s Terminus, City Year Milwaukee’s fifth anniversary and VISIT Milwaukee’s annual meeting at Turner Hall Ballroom. more

May 12, 2015 8:52 PM Around MKE

With nothing more than light, shadow and the human voice, three actors weave intertwining stories of drama and supernatural horror onstage as Theatre Gigante presents Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more

May 5, 2015 10:02 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more

Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM A&E Feature

