Heartfelt Performance of a Fascinating Life in Theatre Gigante's 'I Am My Own Wife'
Kenilworth 508 Theatre hosts Theatre Gigante's presentation of I Am My Own Wife, through Oct. 7. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:06 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Another Look at The Way Things Go Before It’s Gone
Live theater can be perfectly happy to tell a nice, little story with a beginning, middle and end. Every now and then, it decides to do something else. Every now and then, theater gets really, really direct. Theatre Gigante’s The Way Things Go is .. more
Apr 28, 2017 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante Explores the Cosmos in ‘The Way Things Go’
In Theatre Gigante’s production of The Way Things Go, the cast is masterful in its movement, which is perfectly in sync. Members go from embodying a group therapy session to Sir Isaac Newton’s cradle to the night sky. It is a philosophy cla... more
Apr 25, 2017 2:17 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: April 20-26, 2017
A collaboration between Present Music and the Milwaukee Public Museum headlines a week that features concerts by Early Music Now and Frank Pahl, dramatic and comedic plays and musicals produced by Outskirts Theatre, Luminous Theatre, Sunset... more
Apr 18, 2017 2:25 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee’s Expanding Dance Theater Universe
The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:34 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Theatre Gigante’s ‘Quorum’ of Satire, Frustration
Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Politics and Monkeys
Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Theatre Gigante presents Guy Klucevsek
Guy Klucevsek is a fantastic accordionist. It’s not just that he plays the accordion...it’s that he’s been able to distinguish himself playing the accordion. Typically an instrument as distinctive as the accordion pretty much steals the spot.. more
Jun 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stylized Human Drama Up-Close with Theatre Gigante
It's a tragedy written in raspy shadow with the overwhelming weight of very human characterization. Tragic beauty spills out over graceful movements and silences between music of infectious mood and exaggerated sound effects. Theatre Gigante.. more
Mar 11, 2016 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Beautiful, Pointless Fun by Frank O’Hara
Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more
Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Rumore di Acque' Cries for Action on Behalf of Refugees
Milwaukee’s Theatre Gigante presented actor Alessandro Renda in a masterful performance of Marco Martinelli’s searing Rumore di Acque (Noise in the Waters) with accompanying live performances by composer/accordionist Guy Klucevsek and Engli... more
Oct 5, 2015 12:10 AM John Schneider Theater
Refugee Drama with Theatre Gigante Next Month
In and amidst all of the other problems that we are facing on this planet, the U.N. reports that about 60 million people currently living in the world have been displaced by war. 60 million. That’s bigger than the total population of Wisco.. more
Sep 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It Belongs To Madness at the Riverwest Public House
According to William S. Burroughs, the abstract entity of Control, “needs time for what it kills to grow in.” That’s an elegantly dense, little nugget of insight into the nature of society. It’s all about time. The social oppression the ke.. more
Sep 14, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Much Ado’ at Bard & Bourbon
This month, Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company presents a warm, minimal staging of Much Ado About Nothing in the cozy space of Theatre Gigante’s Studio Theatre. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:06 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante presents Little Bang with Ladislaw Starewicz
The work of early stop motion animation artist Ladislaw Starewicz has to overall feel of watching something by early fantasy filmmaker Georges Méliès. The jerky low-res images from the dawn of cinema feel like a fever dream from another era, but t.. more
Jun 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Supernatural Drama in an Intimate Studio Setting
With nothing more than light, shadow and the human voice, three actors weave intertwining stories of drama and supernatural horror onstage as Theatre Gigante presents Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more
May 5, 2015 10:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante Marries Dance, Theater and More
Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more
Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM John Schneider A&E Feature