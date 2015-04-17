Theatre On Main
Spelling Bee Opens for Oconomowoc's Theatre On Main
Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main opens the inaugural production in its new venue this month. As of this writing, the opening of the group’s latest show is tentative based on when exactly the construction will be completed on the space.The 25th Annua.. more
Apr 17, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre on Main Brings Evita to Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc’sTheatre on Main is opening its production of the Andrew LloydWebber/Tim Rice favorite Evita this weekend. The musical thatbrought the world Don’t Cry For Me Argentina has been around since itdebuted as a concept album in 1976. The .. more
Jul 10, 2014 5:10 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
RENT Auditions
Doubtlessly one of the biggest contributions of the ‘90’s to the world of popular stage musicals, RENT has maintained a great deal of momentum over the years. The problem with any big-budget staging of the show is the fact that professional Equ.. more
Mar 31, 2012 10:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Looking For Belle and Beast
Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main will be staging a production of Beauty & the Beast Junior this coming February and they’re looking to cast it this month. This would be the stage adaptation of the musical based on the animated feature from the ear.. more
Nov 16, 2011 8:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Be a Part of Christmas In New York In Oconomowoc
The idea of Christmas in small town America is absurdly romantic. Precisely why it’s absurdly romantic is anyone’s guess. And as sweet as the idea of the holidays in small town Midwestern America are . . . Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main makes the .. more
Nov 1, 2011 11:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions: Rocky Horror and the Pink Banana
Mid way through this month there are a couple of shows looking to cast for the upcoming season.First off, Pink Banana Theatre has announced its show this Novemberthey will be doing a production of Sarah Ruhl’s Dead Man’s Cell Phone. On the whol.. more
Jul 6, 2011 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Berlin Night Club in Oconomowoc
Iâm seeing three musicals the weekend after next. THREE. And although this is quite a few to be opening on the same week, there are always more shows opening-up just a bit further out. The same weekend that Sunsetâs Drowsy Chaperone, Off The.. more
Jul 5, 2011 1:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
NONAMES
In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NONAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids and is premiering with screenings around the state, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man wh more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
MAM After Dark: Warhol
Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more
Sep 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fish Fry & a Flick (8/14)
Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when you mix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beer specials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, August 14 when the outdoor movie is Pulp Fiction! Ch... more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatrelaunches its 2009-2010 season this week the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforement... more
Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New at Old Town
After nearly 40 years in business, one of Milwaukee's longest running ethnic restaurants, Old Town (522 W. Lincoln Ave.), is changing. And it's positive change, tending to the roots while growing new shoots. Some of those shoots will be gre... more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
The Wildbirds
The Wildbirds, an Appleton ensemble that spun dirty blues into tidy, rootsy pop songs, was one of the area’s most commercially promising bands, but the group’s time together was cut short by an abrupt break-up after a tour behind the group&... more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee