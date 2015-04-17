RSS

Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main opens the inaugural production in its new venue this month. As of this writing, the opening of the group’s latest show is tentative based on when exactly the construction will be completed on the space.The 25th Annua.. more

Apr 17, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Oconomowoc’sTheatre on Main is opening its production of the Andrew LloydWebber/Tim Rice favorite Evita this weekend. The musical thatbrought the world Don’t Cry For Me Argentina has been around since itdebuted as a concept album in 1976. The .. more

Jul 10, 2014 5:10 PM Theater

Doubtlessly one of the biggest contributions of the ‘90’s to the world of popular stage musicals, RENT has maintained a great deal of momentum over the years. The problem with any big-budget staging of the show is the fact that professional Equ.. more

Mar 31, 2012 10:16 AM Theater

 Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main will be staging a production of Beauty & the Beast Junior this coming February and they’re looking to cast it this month. This would be the stage adaptation of the musical based on the animated feature from the ear.. more

Nov 16, 2011 8:24 PM Theater

The idea of Christmas in small town America is absurdly romantic. Precisely why it’s absurdly romantic is anyone’s guess. And as sweet as the idea of the holidays in small town Midwestern America are . . . Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main makes the .. more

Nov 1, 2011 11:38 AM Theater

Mid way through this month there are a couple of shows looking to cast for the upcoming season.First off, Pink Banana Theatre has announced its show this Novemberthey will be doing a production of Sarah Ruhl’s Dead Man’s Cell Phone. On the whol.. more

Jul 6, 2011 9:30 PM Theater

Iâm seeing three musicals the weekend after next. THREE. And although this is quite a few to be opening on the same week, there are always more shows opening-up just a bit further out. The same weekend that Sunsetâs Drowsy Chaperone, Off The.. more

Jul 5, 2011 1:46 PM Theater

In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NONAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids and is premiering with screenings around the state, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man wh more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more

Sep 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when you mix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beer specials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, August 14 when the outdoor movie is Pulp Fiction! Ch... more

Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

Boulevard Theatrelaunches its 2009-2010 season this week the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforement... more

Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After nearly 40 years in business, one of Milwaukee's longest running ethnic restaurants, Old Town (522 W. Lincoln Ave.), is changing. And it's positive change, tending to the roots while growing new shoots. Some of those shoots will be gre... more

Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The Wildbirds, an Appleton ensemble that spun dirty blues into tidy, rootsy pop songs, was one of the area’s most commercially promising bands, but the group’s time together was cut short by an abrupt break-up after a tour behind the group&... more

Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

