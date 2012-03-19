RSS

Theatre Mxt

blogimage18087.jpe

This week, Boris and Doris attend “Haiti 2012 Dreams and Reality," Feathers & Foxtails fashion extravaganza at Hotel Foster and Woodland Pattern. more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

With Success, John Kishline has delicately crafted an exceedingly clever look at 70 minutes in the life of a man in his office. Originally produced in 1991, the play has since been updated. It recently came back from a tour of India funded by t.. more

Mar 17, 2012 2:51 AM Theater

Golden Glam: Oscar Night America, benefiting COA Youth & Family Centers, lived up to its No. 1 national ranking by USA Today as “the” place to watch the Academy Awards. Sanctioned by the Oscar committee, 350-plus guests were treated... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

  Back in 1991, John Kishline wrote a piece for the late Theatre X that explores thecost of success. Now operating with fellow theatre X alum Deborah Clifton and the semi-ubiquitous  Ed Morgan under the guise of the new Theatre MXT, Kishline br.. more

Feb 9, 2012 4:45 PM Theater

blogimage8050.jpe

Though he’s better known for outing unwitting celebrities and doodling semen over paparazzi photos of reality TV stars, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton is also an avid music fan. After success playing impresario at Austin’s South by Southwes... more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7925.jpe

TheTsar and the President ,Books more

Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES