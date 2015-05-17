RSS

The space now known as Theatre Unchained is a remarkably cozy space for Shakespeare. It’s also one of the more comfortable theatrical snuggeries in greater Milwaukee. It doesn’t compromise comfort for intimacy in the way some spaces have been know.. more

May 17, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Next year, the sitcom turns 90. The popular comedy format had its debut in America on Chicago’s WGN radio in a show that would mutate and become "Amos ’n’ Andy". The show was called "Sam ’n’ Henry". It was 1926. Neil Simon was not yet two years ol.. more

Mar 23, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Kelly Coffey

Quite often when new shows get announced, it’s difficult to tell exactly what to expect. Nightmares and Lullabies sounded interesting from the start. It’s a Cooperative Performance Milwaukee program of work inspired by the works of J.M. Barrie, au.. more

Mar 18, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

Charmingly durable sketch comedy team Broadminded continues to generate new material and new shows. The Broads’ latest is Be Our Guest. The theme will be explored from a variety of different angles including: “guest speakers on TV shows, guest boo.. more

Mar 17, 2015 2:10 PM Theater

Founded in 2014 by Katherine Beeson, Cream City Theater is a small, independent company focused on offering audiences plays that are new, different or have not been done in the Milwaukee area for many years. The company’s upcoming show is W... more

Mar 11, 2015 10:10 PM Theater

Bard & Bourbon

People are idiots. We’re always making mistakes. What makes us fun, though, is that we’re always making different mistakes. Sometimes you murder your brother and marry his wife. Sometimes you decide to seek out the ghost of your dead father. Somet.. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Courtesy of Bard & Bourbon

Theatre Unchained will be launching a production of Twelfth Night towards the end of this month. The classic comedy will run Feb. 19 - Mar. 1. The tiny studio theatre space on 1024 S. 5th street can make for a really intimate fugue with Shakespear.. more

Feb 6, 2015 3:06 PM Theater

Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader interested in joining the Milwaukee leather community and plugs exciting events including the Mr. & Miss Project Q 2015 Pageant at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center on Jan. 30, the Great Lakes Pet Ex... more

Jan 27, 2015 9:58 PM Hear Me Out

Two neighboring fathers trick their kids into falling in love by manufacturing some kind of feud. Sounds like something that might happen on a sitcom of some sort. If it also sounds a lot like a musical, that’s because it is. The Fantasticks is on.. more

Jan 17, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

It wasn’t too long ago that Theatre Unchained staged a production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical . It’s kind of a quaintly comic piece of Americana that makes for kind of a fun departure from more traditional musicals. David Nehls and .. more

Dec 11, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

TheatreUnchained opens the latest localproduction of Steve Martin’s The Underpants early this month.Raymond Bradford directs the studio theatre production of the contemporarycomedy genius’ popular adaptation of a 1910 farce by Carl Sternheim.T.. more

Nov 5, 2014 10:28 AM Theater

NeilHaven’s perennial favorite show Who Killed Santa? has beenfeatured at a variety of different local locations over the years. The showfeatures puppets standing-in for a slow-witted Frosty the Snowman, an alcoholicRudolph, a tragically youth.. more

Nov 3, 2014 9:40 AM Theater

Thisweekend, Chicago’s Samantha Martin brings her cats to Milwaukee. She trainscats. Normal domestic cats. They do performances. In a way it’s kind of likewatching one, long cute cat video on YouTube only it’s live in person and thereare just... more

Oct 29, 2014 3:47 PM Theater

Theatre Unchained’s Milwaukee premiere of Carrie: The Musical persistently shies away from subtlety in an adaptation of the beloved Stephen King novel about a telekinetic student. Anna more

Oct 16, 2014 3:43 AM Theater

I love theater. I don’t care if it’s a drama at the Rep or talent night at the Rusty Nail Trailer Park, I’m all about the performing arts. From William Shakespeare’s classics to Three-Finger Judy playing the spoons in the community room, I ... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:33 AM Hear Me Out

In the market for some Halloween-season thrills? A cautionary tale for bullies? Ideas for making use of all that spare pig blood you have lying around? Look no further than Theatre Unchained’s production of Carrie: The more

Oct 1, 2014 3:08 PM Theater

Sunset Playhouse opens its season with Agatha Christie’s enduring classic, The Mousetrap. Running continuously since its 1952 debut, this grandmother of all modern murder mysteries more

Sep 17, 2014 5:59 PM Theater

TheWisconsin Premiere of The Addams Family Musical is a sparklinglysharp and intimate evening of musical theater. Theatre Unchained managesto pack quite a lot of production into its tiny space with the darkly comedicmusical theatre tribute to .. more

Sep 17, 2014 9:22 AM Theater

Irealize that it’s a classic of horror cinema, but I could never get into BrianDe Palma’s 1976 film adaptation of Carrie . Maybe it’s the fact thatSissy Spacek just didn’t feel right in the role for me. Or maybe it’s the factthat I really don’.. more

Sep 16, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

Itstarted-off as a one-panel comic strip in The New Yorker , but no onethinks of it like that. Years later it was the subject of a couple of featurefilms, but people don’t necessarily remember those as well either. TheAddams Family is probably.. more

Sep 6, 2014 8:25 AM Theater

