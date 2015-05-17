Theatre Unchained
A Pair of Shakespeare Unchained in June
The space now known as Theatre Unchained is a remarkably cozy space for Shakespeare. It’s also one of the more comfortable theatrical snuggeries in greater Milwaukee. It doesn’t compromise comfort for intimacy in the way some spaces have been know.. more
May 17, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'30 Rock' Meets 'Mad Men' in a Neil Simon Comedy at Theatre Unchained
Next year, the sitcom turns 90. The popular comedy format had its debut in America on Chicago’s WGN radio in a show that would mutate and become "Amos ’n’ Andy". The show was called "Sam ’n’ Henry". It was 1926. Neil Simon was not yet two years ol.. more
Mar 23, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dreamy Team for 'Nightmares and Lullabies'
Quite often when new shows get announced, it’s difficult to tell exactly what to expect. Nightmares and Lullabies sounded interesting from the start. It’s a Cooperative Performance Milwaukee program of work inspired by the works of J.M. Barrie, au.. more
Mar 18, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Broadminded Welcomes Guests
Charmingly durable sketch comedy team Broadminded continues to generate new material and new shows. The Broads’ latest is Be Our Guest. The theme will be explored from a variety of different angles including: “guest speakers on TV shows, guest boo.. more
Mar 17, 2015 2:10 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ at Cream City Theater
Founded in 2014 by Katherine Beeson, Cream City Theater is a small, independent company focused on offering audiences plays that are new, different or have not been done in the Milwaukee area for many years. The company’s upcoming show is W... more
Mar 11, 2015 10:10 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Look: It's Another Hamlet!
People are idiots. We’re always making mistakes. What makes us fun, though, is that we’re always making different mistakes. Sometimes you murder your brother and marry his wife. Sometimes you decide to seek out the ghost of your dead father. Somet.. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare on 5th Street: Twelfth Night and a Partially Drunken Hamlet
Theatre Unchained will be launching a production of Twelfth Night towards the end of this month. The classic comedy will run Feb. 19 - Mar. 1. The tiny studio theatre space on 1024 S. 5th street can make for a really intimate fugue with Shakespear.. more
Feb 6, 2015 3:06 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Take In the (Social) Scenery
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader interested in joining the Milwaukee leather community and plugs exciting events including the Mr. & Miss Project Q 2015 Pageant at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center on Jan. 30, the Great Lakes Pet Ex... more
Jan 27, 2015 9:58 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
The Fantasticks come to Theatre Unchained at month’s end
Two neighboring fathers trick their kids into falling in love by manufacturing some kind of feud. Sounds like something that might happen on a sitcom of some sort. If it also sounds a lot like a musical, that’s because it is. The Fantasticks is on.. more
Jan 17, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Trailer Park Christmas Musical with Theatre Unchained
It wasn’t too long ago that Theatre Unchained staged a production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical . It’s kind of a quaintly comic piece of Americana that makes for kind of a fun departure from more traditional musicals. David Nehls and .. more
Dec 11, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Underpants With Theatre Unchained
TheatreUnchained opens the latest localproduction of Steve Martin’s The Underpants early this month.Raymond Bradford directs the studio theatre production of the contemporarycomedy genius’ popular adaptation of a 1910 farce by Carl Sternheim.T.. more
Nov 5, 2014 10:28 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Who Killed Santa with Neil Haven’s Dirty Shorts at Soulstice
NeilHaven’s perennial favorite show Who Killed Santa? has beenfeatured at a variety of different local locations over the years. The showfeatures puppets standing-in for a slow-witted Frosty the Snowman, an alcoholicRudolph, a tragically youth.. more
Nov 3, 2014 9:40 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Acro-Cats Are In Town
Thisweekend, Chicago’s Samantha Martin brings her cats to Milwaukee. She trainscats. Normal domestic cats. They do performances. In a way it’s kind of likewatching one, long cute cat video on YouTube only it’s live in person and thereare just... more
Oct 29, 2014 3:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Musical High School Horror with Theatre Unchained
Theatre Unchained’s Milwaukee premiere of Carrie: The Musical persistently shies away from subtlety in an adaptation of the beloved Stephen King novel about a telekinetic student. Anna more
Oct 16, 2014 3:43 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theater Lovers and Drama Queens
I love theater. I don’t care if it’s a drama at the Rep or talent night at the Rusty Nail Trailer Park, I’m all about the performing arts. From William Shakespeare’s classics to Three-Finger Judy playing the spoons in the community room, I ... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:33 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Carrie’s Telekinetic Rage on Stage
In the market for some Halloween-season thrills? A cautionary tale for bullies? Ideas for making use of all that spare pig blood you have lying around? Look no further than Theatre Unchained’s production of Carrie: The more
Oct 1, 2014 3:08 PM Tyler Friedman Theater
Christie’s Suspense Stands the Test of Time
Sunset Playhouse opens its season with Agatha Christie’s enduring classic, The Mousetrap. Running continuously since its 1952 debut, this grandmother of all modern murder mysteries more
Sep 17, 2014 5:59 PM Selena Milewski Theater
An Addams Family Up Close With Theatre Unchained
TheWisconsin Premiere of The Addams Family Musical is a sparklinglysharp and intimate evening of musical theater. Theatre Unchained managesto pack quite a lot of production into its tiny space with the darkly comedicmusical theatre tribute to .. more
Sep 17, 2014 9:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Getting the Blood Right With Carrie and Theatre Unchained
Irealize that it’s a classic of horror cinema, but I could never get into BrianDe Palma’s 1976 film adaptation of Carrie . Maybe it’s the fact thatSissy Spacek just didn’t feel right in the role for me. Or maybe it’s the factthat I really don’.. more
Sep 16, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Premiere of Addams Family Musical with Theatre Unchained
Itstarted-off as a one-panel comic strip in The New Yorker , but no onethinks of it like that. Years later it was the subject of a couple of featurefilms, but people don’t necessarily remember those as well either. TheAddams Family is probably.. more
Sep 6, 2014 8:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater