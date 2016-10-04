RSS

Theatre X

ae_theatregigante.jpg.jpe

Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM A&E Feature

offthecuff_harrypaulkashian_(bymaggievaughn).jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Off the Cuff interviews Paul “HP” Kaishian, 26-year veteran custodian and all-around indispensable employee of Skylight Music Theatre. more

Dec 15, 2015 9:10 PM Off the Cuff

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Two founding members of Milwaukee’s late Theatre X, Conrad Bishop and Elizabeth Fuller, recently released Co-Creation: Fifty Years in the Making, a profound memoir based on five decades of cooperating as partners... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:37 PM Books

blogimage19676.jpe

The original Milwaukee Jazz Gallery transmitted a far-reaching beacon, a creative-freedom vibe even the Statue of Liberty might've caught and tapped her toe to. America's art of... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Golden Glam: Oscar Night America, benefiting COA Youth & Family Centers, lived up to its No. 1 national ranking by USA Today as “the” place to watch the Academy Awards. Sanctioned by the Oscar committee, 350-plus guests were treated... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

Co-Founder of the late Theatre X, John Schneider has continued to be active in local theatre in the years since its 2004 demise. His latest project makes it to the stage Wednesday, September 2nd at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 East Waln.. more

Aug 23, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage4186.jpe

Fox created a new generation of talent shows with its “American Idol” franchise, then did the same thing for dancing with “So You Think You Can Dance.” Tonight that program rolls thr,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3842.jpe

John Schneider hasseldom chosen the easy path. If he had, the playwright and actor mig How did Project Non-Violence begin? ,Off the Cuff more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES