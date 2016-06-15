Theatre
Short Plays By Black Women Next Month
The New Black Fest and playwright Dominique Morisseau have commissioned five black women playwrights to write pieces that engage in subjects of black womanhood and social perceptions of black femininity. The resulting show is Untamed: Hair Bod.. more
Jun 15, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Titanic Musical Comedy Looking For Funding
Giant Spider Productions is looking to stage a production of a popular musical comedy inspired by the sinking of the Titanic and one of the most successful motion pictures of all time. Death Ship 666 appears to be a fun, little show. It debut.. more
Oct 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Elizabeth Richardson’s GOING ON at Soulstice
Veteran Canadian actress Elizabeth Richardson comes to Milwaukee at month’s end for a performance of Going On. It’s an autobiographical one-woman show in which Richardson talks about her struggles as a young actress on a ’ 70s tour with Pete.. more
Oct 26, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Quasimondo Auditions for Kama Sutra
The Quasimondo Physical Theatre Company is going to be staging an original show inspired by the Kama Sutra this coming February. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. Sounds interesting. You know what else is interesting? They’re holding open aud.. more
Oct 25, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Broccoli Theatricals presents THE GIRL IN 14 G
Jim Padovano recently announced that Broccoli Theatricals and Encore Theatre Company will be presenting an intimate cabaret staging of The Girl in 14 G at the Tenth Street Theatre. This past summer the group had staged a solidly entertaining .. more
Oct 24, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World’s Stage’s Sleepy Hollow at the Villa Terrace
Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is nearly 200 years old. The enduring classic of American literature makes its way to the stage once more at the end of the month as the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum plays host to a stage.. more
Oct 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Black Nativity Auditions
Black Arts Think Tank is looking to stage a production of Black Nativity. Langston Hughes’ retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast will be staged at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall early this coming December. The g.. more
Oct 22, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires Festival Will Return For Another Trip into the Woods
The rare music festival that promised a unique experience and actually delivered on it, Eaux Claires drew huge crowds and earned rave reviews in its inaugural weekend this July, so it seemed almost certain to return. Today the festival confirmed t.. more
Oct 21, 2015 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Three Excellent Cows Premiere In Whitewater
It’s the type of announcement which seems to beg for cheesy puns and weak humor. I promise, however, that nowhere in this entry will I use words like “udderly” or “un-herd of.” This Saturday, UW-Whitewater’s Theatre/Dance Department w.. more
Oct 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mr. Holmes at Home
Oneof this year’s best films is out on DVD. As Mr. Holmes slips back and forth intime, Ian McKellen gives what are essentially two brilliant performances,playing Sherlock Holmes as the already aged Baker Street sleuth in 1918 .. more
Oct 20, 2015 1:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dogfight: The Musical at Next Act Theatre
All In Production's will be presenting the Wisconsin premiere of the hit Off-Broadway musical Dogfight from September 11-19 at Next Act Theatre. The show takes place in November, 1963. It follows a group of three young marines who are out for on.. more
Sep 10, 2015 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
KACM Presents The Midwestern Premiere of 'The Lizard King'
KACM Theatrical Productions will present the Midwest Premiere of 'The Lizard King,' a psychedelic journey through the mind and imagination of Jim Morrison, from September 15-27.Inspired by the mythic Lost Paris Tapes, it has been 24 years since th.. more
Sep 2, 2015 4:06 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Review: 'Wolfenstein: The Old Blood'
Wolfenstein: The New Order was a surprisingly somber and bleak rendition of the traditionally bombastic series. Gone were the occult creatures, ludicrously silly boss fights and even it’s 1940s setting. MachineGames has rectified this with their l.. more
May 13, 2015 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
'West Side Story' with Pius XI this Weekend
Sometimes longevity has a way of evening things out. Hundreds of years begin to share the same space in popular consciousness as events fade into the past. It is entirely possible that there may be a future where the kids who will be performing We.. more
Apr 22, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
A Comedy of Childbirth with the Haylofters
The modern birthing suite looks very little like I pictured it as a kid. From what I’d seen on television in the early 1980s, I had assumed that babies were born in the same rooms used for every other kind of operation. Both my daughters were born.. more
Apr 7, 2015 3:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
UW-Sheboygan Stages 'The Last Days of Judas'
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot is a courtroom drama told featuring biblical characters in a place beyond time. Judas is on trial in a courtroom that also features appearanced by Mother Teresa, Saint Monica, Sigmund Freud, Simon the Zealot and Sat.. more
Apr 2, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free First Class Day: A Clever Synthesis
It can be kind of difficult to bypass the general public’s complacency on art. We’re living in a world where people can carry around just about any form of art in their pockets. Actually going out to the theatre to see something live would be nice.. more
Mar 22, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bringing 'Great Expectations' to the Stage
Mar 20, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
High School Drama About the Warsaw Ghetto
With Korczak’s Children, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher explores the true story of Dr. Janusz Korczak. He had worked to try to keep the 200 Jewish children in his Warsaw orphanage alive and hopeful in the face of some of the most overwhelmingly awful .. more
Mar 19, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Splinter Group Stages a Single Mood in Three Parts
Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 for the Road—a program of three shorts that render a wistful, dramatic longing anchored in the center by a highly provocative dialogue. more
Feb 9, 2015 6:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater