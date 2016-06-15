RSS

Theatre

The New Black Fest and playwright Dominique Morisseau have commissioned five black women playwrights to write pieces that engage in subjects of black womanhood and social perceptions of black femininity. The resulting show is Untamed: Hair Bod.. more

Jun 15, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Giant Spider Productions is looking to stage a production of  a popular musical comedy inspired by the sinking of the Titanic and one of the most successful motion pictures of all time. Death Ship 666 appears to be a fun, little show. It debut.. more

Oct 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Veteran Canadian actress Elizabeth Richardson comes to Milwaukee at month’s end for a performance of Going On. It’s an autobiographical one-woman show in which Richardson talks about her struggles as a young actress on a ’ 70s tour with Pete.. more

Oct 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Quasimondo Physical Theatre Company  is going to be staging an original show inspired by the Kama Sutra this coming February. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. Sounds interesting. You know what else is interesting? They’re holding open aud.. more

Oct 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

In Tandem's Intimate Tenth Street Theatre

Jim Padovano recently announced that Broccoli Theatricals and Encore  Theatre Company will be presenting an intimate cabaret staging of The Girl in 14 G at the Tenth Street Theatre. This past summer the group had staged a solidly entertaining .. more

Oct 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is nearly 200 years old. The enduring classic of American literature makes its way to the stage once more at the end of the month as the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum plays host to a stage.. more

Oct 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Black Arts Think Tank is looking to stage a production of Black Nativity. Langston Hughes’ retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast will be staged at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall early this coming December. The g.. more

Oct 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The rare music festival that promised a unique experience and actually delivered on it, Eaux Claires drew huge crowds and earned rave reviews in its inaugural weekend this July, so it seemed almost certain to return. Today the festival confirmed t.. more

Oct 21, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

It’s the type of announcement which seems to beg for cheesy puns and weak humor. I promise, however, that nowhere in this entry will I use words like “udderly” or “un-herd of.” This Saturday, UW-Whitewater’s Theatre/Dance Department w.. more

Oct 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Oneof this year’s best films is out on DVD. As Mr. Holmes slips back and forth intime, Ian McKellen gives what are essentially two brilliant performances,playing Sherlock Holmes as the already aged Baker Street sleuth in 1918 .. more

Oct 20, 2015 1:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

All In Productions

All In Production's will be presenting the Wisconsin premiere of the hit Off-Broadway musical Dogfight from September 11-19 at Next Act Theatre.  The show takes place in November, 1963.  It follows a group of three young marines who are out for on.. more

Sep 10, 2015 4:24 PM Sponsored Content

KACM Theatrical Productions

KACM Theatrical Productions will present the Midwest Premiere of 'The Lizard King,' a psychedelic journey through the mind and imagination of Jim Morrison, from September 15-27.Inspired by the mythic Lost Paris Tapes, it has been 24 years since th.. more

Sep 2, 2015 4:06 PM Sponsored Content

Wolfenstein: The New Order was a surprisingly somber and bleak rendition of the traditionally bombastic series. Gone were the occult creatures, ludicrously silly boss fights and even it’s 1940s setting. MachineGames has rectified this with their l.. more

May 13, 2015 4:05 PM Video Games are Dumb

curtains_westsidestory.jpg.jpe

Sometimes longevity has a way of evening things out. Hundreds of years begin to share the same space in popular consciousness as events fade into the past. It is entirely possible that there may be a future where the kids who will be performing We.. more

Apr 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

curtains_delivery.jpg.jpe

The modern birthing suite looks very little like I pictured it as a kid. From what I’d seen on television in the early 1980s, I had assumed that babies were born in the same rooms used for every other kind of operation. Both my daughters were born.. more

Apr 7, 2015 3:20 PM Theater

curtains_thelastdaysofjudasiscariot.jpg.jpe

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot is a courtroom drama told featuring biblical characters in a place beyond time. Judas is on trial in a courtroom that also features appearanced by Mother Teresa, Saint Monica, Sigmund Freud, Simon the Zealot and Sat.. more

Apr 2, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_firststagedanceworks.jpg.jpe

It can be kind of difficult to bypass the general public’s complacency on art. We’re living in a world where people can carry around just about any form of art in their pockets. Actually going out to the theatre to see something live would be nice.. more

Mar 22, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

curtains_greatexpectations.jpg.jpe

Mar 20, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

curtains_korczakschildren.jpg.jpe

With Korczak’s Children, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher explores the true story of Dr. Janusz Korczak. He had worked to try to keep the 200 Jewish children in his Warsaw orphanage alive and hopeful in the face of some of the most overwhelmingly awful .. more

Mar 19, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

theatrereview_splintergroupa_rosszentner.jpg.jpe

Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 for the Road—a program of three shorts that render a wistful, dramatic longing anchored in the center by a highly provocative dialogue. more

Feb 9, 2015 6:35 PM Theater

