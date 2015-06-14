Theda De Sade
Murder Burlesque Next Month at The Local
Murder-themed burlesque. It kind of sounds like the setting for a murder/mystery dinner theatre show. This time around it’s exactly what it sounds like. Beautiful Disaster: A Night of Murder, Blood & Boobs sounds like a natural mix. Campy mu.. more
Jun 14, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Goddess Revue at the Times Cinema
Jan 31, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
The screen adaptation of Andy Diggle's DC Comics/Vertigo series, casts Zoe Saldana as a kick-ass heroine. A militia of five special ops soldiers observe school-aged children on the premises of a Bolivian drug lord's compound. When they radi... more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
News of the Weird
Paula Wolf, 41, was arrested in Stevens Point, Wis., and charged with hitting four random pedestrians with projectiles on April 21. In Wolf's car, police found a blowgun, a slingshot and a bucket of rocks. After being questioned, Wolf told ... more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE