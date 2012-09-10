RSS

Thenceforward

blogimage19801.jpe

Sep 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19749.jpe

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19741.jpe

Sep 4, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19554.jpe

What defines freedom? The freedom to vote instantly comes to mind in 2012, an election year for the United States. Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art further explores the crucial idea of freedom in a trio of exhibitions opening ... more

Aug 13, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

