RSS

Theo Lipscomb

politifact-photos-abelephoto.jpg.jpe

County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family’s money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee’s most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an... more

Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Expresso 3 Comments

estabrookdam.jpg.jpe

Pending court cases and a new deadline of Dec. 31 could force Milwaukee County to jumpstart its solution to this years-long battle over fixing the Estabrook Dam and reinstating a lake within the Milwaukee River or pulling it out of the wate... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:30 PM News Features 1 Comments

Mar 23, 2016 7:06 PM Daily Dose

aroundmke_germanymeetsmitchellparkdomes.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

It was standing room only at the Mitchell Park Domes’ greenhouse annex last Wednesday as Milwaukee County residents offered their concerns about the temporarily shuttered local landmark. But there was one obvious no-show who should have bee... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:50 PM News Features 1 Comments

mitchellairport.jpg.jpe

Two recent moves have added fuel to the rumors that airport privatization may be in the works again—the hiring of Ismael “Izzy” Bonilla as the airport director and a new state statute that could give Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abel... more

Jan 12, 2016 3:29 PM News Features 2 Comments

news_record.jpg.jpe

Chris Abele, Dale Kooyenga, Theo Lipscomb, Milwaukee County, county budget, 2016 elections more

Dec 22, 2015 8:20 PM News Features 2 Comments

politifact-photos-abelephoto.widea.jpg.jpe

In a departure from his predecessors’ examples, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has not appeared before the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to answer their detailed questions about his proposed budget for 2016. more

Oct 27, 2015 10:22 PM News Features 6 Comments

news2abele.jpg.jpe

Republicans in the state Legislature gave Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unprecedented power when they enacted Act 14 in 2013, which stripped away much of the board’s power and concentrated it in the hands of Abele. Now, the board i... more

Sep 16, 2015 12:25 AM News Features 3 Comments

news1_theo.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Supervisor Theodore Lipscomb was elected chair of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in July and comes into power at a unique time in Milwaukee County history. more

Aug 25, 2015 9:00 PM News Features 1 Comments

chrisablele.jpg.jpe

Over the holiday weekend, as the public was preoccupied with the Fourth of July festivities and an all-out Republican attack on the state’s open records law, few realized that Milwaukee County was turned into Chris Abele’s private playgroun... more

Jul 7, 2015 10:41 PM News Features 12 Comments

news1_budget.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Supervisors questioned Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s commitment to implementing the 2015 budget. The 2015 budget provides for 25 new sheriffs deputies but the Abele administration is only allowing five deputies t... more

Apr 14, 2015 7:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

news_pension_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

In April 2014, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele sent a letter to more than 200 Milwaukee County retirees warning them that their pension payments weren’t valid and that he would take back any money they’ve been overpaid. Now, Abele is... more

Jan 20, 2015 10:16 PM News Features 11 Comments

news1_abele.jpg.jpe

Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more

Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM News Features 23 Comments

vote.jpg.jpe

The residents of the near North Side of Milwaukee have the opportunity to support an energetic, progressive candidate to the Milwaukee Common Council—Eyon Biddle. This special election will more

Apr 22, 2014 9:52 PM News Features

overseas-voting-586x400.jpg.jpe

Voters on the near North Side of Milwaukee will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 29, in a special election to elect their next representative on the Milwaukee Common more

Apr 16, 2014 1:30 AM News Features

img_7677-bus-back.widea.jpg.jpe

A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more

Feb 26, 2014 6:17 PM Expresso

20120821_samsungappleevidence.jpg.jpe

The Abele administration is giving the public a highly edited version of what really happened when the courthouse caught fire last summer, causing up to $12 million in damages, supervisors allege more

Jan 8, 2014 1:19 AM News Features

The stalled contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System seems to be closer to a resolution.This summer, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced that more

Dec 4, 2013 1:00 AM News Features

money_rect.jpg.jpe

Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more

Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM News Features

img-county-executive-disagrees-with-plan-to-reform-milwaukee-county-government.jpg.jpe

Drama has only increased in the weeks since the Milwaukee County board’s 13-5 vote to terminate the county’s top attorney, Kimberly Walker, hand-picked by County more

Jul 2, 2013 11:24 PM News Features

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES