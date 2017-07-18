Theo Lipscomb
Abele's Dirty Little War Against the Honest Elected Officials
County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family’s money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee’s most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an... more
Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Are We Close to Ending the Estabrook Dam Stalemate?
Pending court cases and a new deadline of Dec. 31 could force Milwaukee County to jumpstart its solution to this years-long battle over fixing the Estabrook Dam and reinstating a lake within the Milwaukee River or pulling it out of the wate... more
Aug 9, 2016 4:30 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Abele’s BHD Is Stonewalling on Mental Health Audit Plus Updated Info on Thursday’s Meeting
Mar 23, 2016 7:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Chris Abele a No-Show at Listening Session on the Domes’ Future
It was standing room only at the Mitchell Park Domes’ greenhouse annex last Wednesday as Milwaukee County residents offered their concerns about the temporarily shuttered local landmark. But there was one obvious no-show who should have bee... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
New Airport Director Spurs Talk of Privatization
Two recent moves have added fuel to the rumors that airport privatization may be in the works again—the hiring of Ismael “Izzy” Bonilla as the airport director and a new state statute that could give Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abel... more
Jan 12, 2016 3:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Abele Makes One More Power Grab
Chris Abele, Dale Kooyenga, Theo Lipscomb, Milwaukee County, county budget, 2016 elections more
Dec 22, 2015 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Abele Fails to Defend His County Budget in Public
In a departure from his predecessors’ examples, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has not appeared before the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to answer their detailed questions about his proposed budget for 2016. more
Oct 27, 2015 10:22 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Milwaukee County Supervisors Question Abele’s Power
Republicans in the state Legislature gave Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unprecedented power when they enacted Act 14 in 2013, which stripped away much of the board’s power and concentrated it in the hands of Abele. Now, the board i... more
Sep 16, 2015 12:25 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Board Chair Theo Lipscomb on the Future of Milwaukee County Government
Milwaukee County Supervisor Theodore Lipscomb was elected chair of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in July and comes into power at a unique time in Milwaukee County history. more
Aug 25, 2015 9:00 PM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
GOP Legislators Offered to Make Abele Emperor of Milwaukee County
Over the holiday weekend, as the public was preoccupied with the Fourth of July festivities and an all-out Republican attack on the state’s open records law, few realized that Milwaukee County was turned into Chris Abele’s private playgroun... more
Jul 7, 2015 10:41 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
Is the County Executive Simply Ignoring the County Board?
Milwaukee County Supervisors questioned Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s commitment to implementing the 2015 budget. The 2015 budget provides for 25 new sheriffs deputies but the Abele administration is only allowing five deputies t... more
Apr 14, 2015 7:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Abele Still Demands the County Renege on Its Contracts with Retirees
In April 2014, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele sent a letter to more than 200 Milwaukee County retirees warning them that their pension payments weren’t valid and that he would take back any money they’ve been overpaid. Now, Abele is... more
Jan 20, 2015 10:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
What’s Chris Abele Hiding?
Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more
Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 23 Comments
Endorsement: Eyon Biddle for Milwaukee Common Council District 15
The residents of the near North Side of Milwaukee have the opportunity to support an energetic, progressive candidate to the Milwaukee Common Council—Eyon Biddle. This special election will more
Apr 22, 2014 9:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Common Council Candidates Biddle and Stamper on the Issues Facing 15th District Residents
Voters on the near North Side of Milwaukee will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 29, in a special election to elect their next representative on the Milwaukee Common more
Apr 16, 2014 1:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Reversing Abele’s MV Transit Contract Was the Right Thing To Do
A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more
Feb 26, 2014 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Questions Surround Courthouse Fire and Possible Coverup
The Abele administration is giving the public a highly edited version of what really happened when the courthouse caught fire last summer, causing up to $12 million in damages, supervisors allege more
Jan 8, 2014 1:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Appeal of Abele’s Bus Contract Moves Ahead
The stalled contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System seems to be closer to a resolution.This summer, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced that more
Dec 4, 2013 1:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Supervisors Examine Abele’s County Budget
Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more
Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Supervisor Lipscomb Defends Kimberly Walker Dismissal
Drama has only increased in the weeks since the Milwaukee County board’s 13-5 vote to terminate the county’s top attorney, Kimberly Walker, hand-picked by County more
Jul 2, 2013 11:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features