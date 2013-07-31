Theo Merriweather
Greg Koch Plays Well
Greg Koch describes his new album as "a dream." The title, Plays Well with Others, is a signpost to what's within. Koch had the opportunity to compose the songs with one of his favorite Milwaukee writers, John Sieger, and invite more
Jul 31, 2013 12:19 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Ambassador Hotel Celebrates its 85th Anniversary with “Jazz in July
The Ambassador Hotel will celebrate its 85th anniversary with "Jazz in July" and every Thursday throughout the month beginning July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Annie Denison Trio will perform each Thursday featuring Annie Denison singing, Theo.. more
Jun 17, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Christmas Carol
For over three decades, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater's extravagantly staged production of Charles Dickens' classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee's most cherished Christmas traditions. This year's produc,Today more
Dec 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee