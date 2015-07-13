Theodore Czebotar: Paintings Fro
Cinderella and Elle Woods this month in South Milwaukee
The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center presents a couple of good reasons to take the kids slightly out of town this month as it plays host to a couple of kid-friendly musicals. For two matinee performances only, the South Milwaukee PA.. more
Jul 13, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest's Attendance Drop, Sexism in Sports and Country Music
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're looking back at what turned out to be a disappointing year for Summerfest. The festival's attendance feel by nearly 10% f.. more
Jul 9, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Tempest with ACAP Players Early Next Month
Waukesha Civic Theatre’s ACAP Players is a non-profit organization which encourages people with disabilities. Early next month the Adaptive Community Approach Program stages what should be a fascinating production of Shakespeare’s The Tempes.. more
Jun 22, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Miller Park Invaded by Chicago Baseball Fans
The Brewers hosted both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox inback-to-back series this past week. Forsix straight days it was a double dose of fans streaming into Miller Park fromNorthern Illinois. The dominatingpresence of Cubs fans had somewhat d.. more
May 18, 2015 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers
Here's the 2015 Chill on the Hill Lineup
May 14, 2015 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 1 Comments
A Relaxing Sojourn
The Life of Riley is a little slice ofheaven on earth. You are immediately welcomed by down-to-earth couple Mike andJean Murphy, who have owned the property for twenty-some years. There is afridge full of goodies to greet you, including local h.. more
May 11, 2015 10:00 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
WebsterX Does One For His Team With 'Lately'
WebsterX captured the attention of rap's blogosphere this winter with his spellbinding video for "Doomsday." It's understandable, then, that the Milwaukee rapper's latest track has him pondering what's next. "Lately" finds WebsterX in a typical pl.. more
Apr 28, 2015 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week's Featured Beer: Black Husky Schutzengel White IPA
Something beautiful happens when you take the fruity and spicy esters of Belgian with yeast and throw an American IPA profile on top. Black Husky calls it Schutzengel. We say "gesundheit," and then we call it a White IPA.Hailing from Northern Wi.. more
Apr 8, 2015 9:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
