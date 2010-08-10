Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From The Olympic Peninsula
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more
Aug 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee