Therapy
The New Mastersounds: Therapy (Dumaine Records)
The name of Britain’s New Mastersounds is deceiving; they’re now in the 15th year of their career. For the past decade the quartet has performed regularly in the U.S. and this new release was recorded in Denver. Fans of Medeski, Martin and ... more
May 29, 2014 2:04 AM Randy Otto Album Reviews
CORE/El Centro’s Healing Center
Madeline Gianforte is a co-founder of CORE/El Centro, a nonprofit, bilingual healing center in Walker’s Point offering affordable wellness therapies to the community. A massage and Reiki practitioner, Gianforte is also more
Nov 20, 2012 12:37 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
How Do I Find a Sex Therapist?
Can you recommend any sex therapists in Milwaukee? I get asked this question a lot! Sex therapists are psychotherapists who specialize in helping people with issues around sexuality. There are a wide variety of... more
Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Issue of the Week: So Why Was Sue Black Fired?
Milwaukee had a nationally recognized parks director who won a long list of awards, both local and national, including the prestigious National Park and Recreation Association's Gold Medal for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Issue of the Week: Republicans' War on Working Women
As part of Republicans' ongoing war on women, both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have voted to repeal the Equal Pay Enforcement Act, passed by Democrats in 2009. The Republicans' new bill will make it easier... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
EYM, Inc: Transforming Lives
Art and healing have always been one. It has been found by researchers that art, We come from the mountain, living in the fire, go back to the water turn the world around. ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more
Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM Heidi Mueller-Smith This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments