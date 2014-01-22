Theresa Rebeck
Having Fun with Theater
The theater world loves nothing better than to poke fun at itself. Playwright Theresa Rebeck obligingly accommodates with current production, The Understudy more
Jan 22, 2014 2:32 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Art, Celebrity and Corruption
Theresa Rebeck’s comedies have made for some very memorable theater in the past. Milwaukee Chamber’s staging of Mauritius was sharp, clever and engrossing. Windfall Theatre’s production of Omnium Gatherum was well modulated with a great cas... more
Jan 17, 2014 3:07 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Smithereens’ Comedy of Desire
A contemporary take on Pygmalion, Theresa Rebeck's Spike Heels involves a woman who is learning from two different men. Each man wants something different from her. more
Apr 25, 2013 4:37 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Images and Omnium Gatherum
There's no questioning the Therese Rebeck is a talented playwright. The woman who wrote Mauritius, Bad Dates has also written some rather intelligent work for network television. There is, however, the question of Omnium Gatherum. Co-Written by .. more
Sep 7, 2011 11:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Windfall Looking to Cast For OMNIUM GATHERUM
Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the.. more
Jun 23, 2011 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Suspense and Stamp Collecting
Everyone’s got a story something like this: When I was in 6th grade, I once sold a comic book for $200. I’d only paid $1 for it. This is, of course, totally absurd. Not nearly as absurd as spending all of that money on more comic books. Such is .. more
Feb 3, 2011 11:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
