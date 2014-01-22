RSS

Theresa Rebeck

The theater world loves nothing better than to poke fun at itself. Playwright Theresa Rebeck obligingly accommodates with current production, The Understudy more

Jan 22, 2014 2:32 AM Theater

Theresa Rebeck’s comedies have made for some very memorable theater in the past. Milwaukee Chamber’s staging of Mauritius was sharp, clever and engrossing. Windfall Theatre’s production of Omnium Gatherum was well modulated with a great cas... more

Jan 17, 2014 3:07 AM Theater

A contemporary take on Pygmalion, Theresa Rebeck's Spike Heels involves a woman who is learning from two different men. Each man wants something different from her. more

Apr 25, 2013 4:37 PM Theater

There's no questioning the Therese Rebeck is a talented playwright. The woman who wrote Mauritius, Bad Dates has also written some rather intelligent work for network television. There is, however, the question of Omnium Gatherum. Co-Written by .. more

Sep 7, 2011 11:25 AM Theater

Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the.. more

Jun 23, 2011 2:08 PM Theater

Everyone’s got a story something like this: When I was in 6th grade, I once sold a comic book for $200. I’d only paid $1 for it. This is, of course, totally absurd. Not nearly as absurd as spending all of that money on more comic books. Such is .. more

Feb 3, 2011 11:12 AM Theater

There are bands that play their old-time country and bluegrass with a bit of tongue-in- cheek humor, and then there are bands like The Mighty Lumberhorn, whose tongue is so far beyond the cheek that it’s down the street at the corner tap, l... more

Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

It goes without saying that Gregg Allman’s solo career hasn’t always lived up to the high standards he set with his legendary southern-rock band, The Allman Brothers. In fact, one of his early solo albums, Two The Hard Way, which he rec,Tod... more

Apr 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

