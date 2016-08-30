Therese Goode

RSS

theatrereview_quasimondo_a_(byandywalsh).jpg.jpe

Photo by Andy Walsch

While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Theater

childrenofpacman.jpg.jpe

Quasimondo, FB

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Cofounders Brian Rott and Jessi Miller launch the company’s fourth season with their original piece 'Children of Pac-Men,' a “retro-spectacle on the future. more

Nov 10, 2015 1:17 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

Using Jennifer Le Blanc’s recent award-winning adaptation, Acacia Theatre presents an engaging production of Jane Austen’s Persuasion. The script fluidly combines direct address and dialogue to keep the audience abreast of the characters’ l... more

Jul 16, 2014 4:12 PM Theater

