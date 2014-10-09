RSS

Thief Wine

red_skelton.jpg.jpe

Red Skelton emerged from behind the stagecurtain and burst into laughter at his own silliness. He couldn’t help himself,and neither could audiences. Skelton was a rubber-faced clown who sometimesplayed clowns on his long-running TV show. But h.. more

Oct 9, 2014 11:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

shorewood public librar.jpg.jpe

After two days of open-air painting, artists and community members alike will be ready to cut loose at the Kensington Square Block Party. The businesses of Kensington Square and the Plein Air Committee joined more

Sep 12, 2013 6:02 PM Visual Arts

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Camp Bar owners Paul and Natalia Hackbarth say they modeled the bar after their cabin in northern Wisconsin. To judge by the looks of the establishment, it must be quite a cabin. For all its taxidermied animal heads, antle more

Mar 5, 2013 10:41 PM Dining Preview

Social Network: A group of health advocates clustered at Thief Wine in the Milwaukee Public Market to pre-function before heading upstairs for the Wisconsin Community Fund’s celebration of 27 years of “change, not charity.” Among them we more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES