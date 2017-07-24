RSS

Thiensville

Instead of hosting a traditional anniversary party to celebrate three years in business, Thiensville restaurant the cheel will raise funds for victims of the 2015 earthquakes in Nepal on Saturday, July 29 at their first “cheel-abration.".. more

Jul 24, 2017 7:42 PM Around MKE

Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile I... more

May 17, 2016 4:35 PM Summer Guide

Thiensville may not be as showy as Mequon or as full of fests as neighboring Cedarburg, but it is  a town deserving of a shout-out. For one thing, there is Stardust Records & Collectibles. For vinyl-philes, this is a must-stop collector's paradise.. more

Feb 1, 2016 7:27 PM Off the Beaten Path

Restoration is a valued practicein Wisconsin and one particularly exciting project completed this month is the cheel’s (105 S. Main St., Thiensville) historically-accurate turret built by OzaukeeCounty’s Bill Conley. Unique to this restoration i.. more

Aug 18, 2015 8:53 PM Around MKE

One of theperennial questions of philosophy is whether the definition of "moral act" entails that it be done for the right reasons. A utilitarian like John StuartMill thinks not. So long as your action redounds to the greatest happiness forthe .. more

May 13, 2015 3:15 PM Around MKE

For Chris Head & the Honchos, a band from Thiensville, Wis., the romantic aspirations of the group's pop-rock complement the bittersweet sentimentality of their rootsy Americana. The name may suggest humor, but the music is much more seriou... more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

A live full-cast stage feature consists of a great number of smaller moments all delicately interconnected. When it goes wrong, there are any number of reasons why it did. When it doesn’t there are just as many reasons why it worked. Occasionall.. more

Feb 6, 2012 4:45 PM Theater

Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican Legislature are introducing new bills daily that impact all of our lives. One of their recently introduced bills modifies the very popular and necessary state Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) to bring... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 4 Comments

Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more

Oct 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Although Dave Alvin helped charge the roots-rock scene in the early ’80s with groups like The Blasters and The Knitters, commercial success evaded him. His luck changed in 1989, when Dwight Yoakam scored a country hit with Alvin’s song more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The headline for the latest poll says that public confidence in President Obama has sunk to a new low, with a majority of Americans saying they don't trust him to make the best policy choices, especially on the ailing economy. These same vo... more

Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

Kue’sBangkok (249 N. Main St., Thiensville) defies the notion that stripmall restaurants are best avoided. This gracefully appointed Thaiestablishment exudes as much class as it does variety in ,Dining Out more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

