the cheel Celebrates Anniversary by Raising Funds for Nepal Earthquake Victims
Instead of hosting a traditional anniversary party to celebrate three years in business, Thiensville restaurant the cheel will raise funds for victims of the 2015 earthquakes in Nepal on Saturday, July 29 at their first “cheel-abration.".. more
Jul 24, 2017 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile I... more
May 17, 2016 4:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Summer Guide
From Records to Restaurants, Thiensville has it All
Thiensville may not be as showy as Mequon or as full of fests as neighboring Cedarburg, but it is a town deserving of a shout-out. For one thing, there is Stardust Records & Collectibles. For vinyl-philes, this is a must-stop collector's paradise.. more
Feb 1, 2016 7:27 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
The Cheel Restores Historic Thiensville Building
Restoration is a valued practicein Wisconsin and one particularly exciting project completed this month is the cheel’s (105 S. Main St., Thiensville) historically-accurate turret built by OzaukeeCounty’s Bill Conley. Unique to this restoration i.. more
Aug 18, 2015 8:53 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Giving Back Around Milwaukee
One of theperennial questions of philosophy is whether the definition of "moral act" entails that it be done for the right reasons. A utilitarian like John StuartMill thinks not. So long as your action redounds to the greatest happiness forthe .. more
May 13, 2015 3:15 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Chris Head & the Honchos
For Chris Head & the Honchos, a band from Thiensville, Wis., the romantic aspirations of the group's pop-rock complement the bittersweet sentimentality of their rootsy Americana. The name may suggest humor, but the music is much more seriou... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Dissection of a moment: Opening night with the Rep
A live full-cast stage feature consists of a great number of smaller moments all delicately interconnected. When it goes wrong, there are any number of reasons why it did. When it doesn’t there are just as many reasons why it worked. Occasionall.. more
Feb 6, 2012 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Change Family Leave?
Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican Legislature are introducing new bills daily that impact all of our lives. One of their recently introduced bills modifies the very popular and necessary state Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) to bring... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes
Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more
Oct 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dave Alvin and The Guilty Women
Although Dave Alvin helped charge the roots-rock scene in the early ’80s with groups like The Blasters and The Knitters, commercial success evaded him. His luck changed in 1989, when Dwight Yoakam scored a country hit with Alvin’s song more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Change Election—In the Wrong Direction
The headline for the latest poll says that public confidence in President Obama has sunk to a new low, with a majority of Americans saying they don't trust him to make the best policy choices, especially on the ailing economy. These same vo... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 11 Comments
Short Orders (Kue's Bangkok)
Kue’sBangkok (249 N. Main St., Thiensville) defies the notion that stripmall restaurants are best avoided. This gracefully appointed Thaiestablishment exudes as much class as it does variety in ,Dining Out more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview