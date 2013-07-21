RSS
The Thing
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 21
Long before the current cycle of movies made from comic books, Wes Craven directed Swamp Thing (1982). Drawn from the DC universe, the Thing is a more
Jul 21, 2013 11:29 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Rush @ Marcus Amphitheater
With “16,000 songs to play,” as vocalist/bassist/keyboardist Geddy Lee proclaimed, newly enshrined Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Rush brought to Summerfest’s biggest stage Thursday night a bol,Concert Reviews more
Jul 5, 2013 3:49 PM Michael Popke Concert Reviews
Good Movie Remakes?
Over the years, most movie remakes have been woeful. Recent examples include The Manchurian Candidate (2004) a botched version of 1962’s black-and-white beauty; 3:10 to Yuma (2007), a dud compared to 1957’s more
Feb 27, 2013 3:16 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!