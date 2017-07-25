RSS

Third Avenue Playhouse

Laughter will ring through the city as the Milwaukee Comedy Festival returns next week. DanceMKE brings a three-week dance competition to Downtown Milwaukee’s Peck Pavilion, while Danceworks DanceLAB presents Ignite! A Hip Hop Experience, t... more

Jul 25, 2017 2:04 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Outskirts Theatre goes Bare, Third Avenue Playhouse turns Red, Wisconsin Philharmonic takes a hike for veterans, and DanceCircus splashes around Milwaukee’s Lakefront. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:34 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Wild Space Dance Company’s latest site-specific work, Into the Garden, takes place at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Sept. 8, 11, 13, 14 (rain date: Sept. 18). Director Debra Loewen wants us to see in particular the museum’s featured... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:11 PM Theater

Sturgeon Bay’s Third Avenue Playhouse (239 N. Third Ave.) presents its second production of their ongoing summer-fall season, the musical Madame Sherry, a standout hit back in 1910. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:33 PM Theater

It’s the offbeat story of one man, an elf costume and a late ’80s/ early ’90s holiday job in SantaLand at Macy’s in New York. They asked him why he wanted to be an elf. He told them it was the most ridiculous thing he could imagine. He wrote.. more

Dec 4, 2015 4:00 PM Theater

In the past, Katherine Duffy has appeared onstage with the Milwaukee Rep and the Skylight Music Theatre. This month she’s playing a dog in Door County. Yes, late this summer, the actress is starring as the title character in a production of A.R... more

Aug 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

July welcomes new productions from Greendale Community Theatre, The Off-Book Players and Third Avenue Playhouse. more

Jul 21, 2015 10:43 PM Theater

Carroll University undergraduate student Ryan Albrechtson and his peers were asked to create a fictional arts organization over the course of a semester in a fine arts administration class and Albrechtson, who fully connected with the proje... more

Aug 20, 2014 11:39 AM Theater

■ Halloween comes early thanks to Peninsula Players. The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful is a madcap romp that takes us on a journey through multiple settings in which two actors play eight characters of both sexes and take on more th... more

Jul 25, 2014 1:39 AM Theater

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he s... more

Jun 27, 2014 3:24 AM Theater

