Performing Arts Weekly: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Laughter will ring through the city as the Milwaukee Comedy Festival returns next week. DanceMKE brings a three-week dance competition to Downtown Milwaukee’s Peck Pavilion, while Danceworks DanceLAB presents Ignite! A Hip Hop Experience, t... more
Jul 25, 2017 2:04 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly: June 29-June 5, 2017
Outskirts Theatre goes Bare, Third Avenue Playhouse turns Red, Wisconsin Philharmonic takes a hike for veterans, and DanceCircus splashes around Milwaukee’s Lakefront. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:34 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Week 9.8
Wild Space Dance Company’s latest site-specific work, Into the Garden, takes place at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Sept. 8, 11, 13, 14 (rain date: Sept. 18). Director Debra Loewen wants us to see in particular the museum’s featured... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Polishing an Old Gem
Sturgeon Bay’s Third Avenue Playhouse (239 N. Third Ave.) presents its second production of their ongoing summer-fall season, the musical Madame Sherry, a standout hit back in 1910. more
Crumpet Returns to SantaLand In Door County
It’s the offbeat story of one man, an elf costume and a late ’80s/ early ’90s holiday job in SantaLand at Macy’s in New York. They asked him why he wanted to be an elf. He told them it was the most ridiculous thing he could imagine. He wrote.. more
Dec 4, 2015 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Dog Onstage in Door County
In the past, Katherine Duffy has appeared onstage with the Milwaukee Rep and the Skylight Music Theatre. This month she’s playing a dog in Door County. Yes, late this summer, the actress is starring as the title character in a production of A.R... more
Aug 24, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theater Happenings
July welcomes new productions from Greendale Community Theatre, The Off-Book Players and Third Avenue Playhouse. more
Jul 21, 2015 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Dog Sees God’ in Waukesha
Carroll University undergraduate student Ryan Albrechtson and his peers were asked to create a fictional arts organization over the course of a semester in a fine arts administration class and Albrechtson, who fully connected with the proje... more
Aug 20, 2014 11:39 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Theater Happenings: July 24
■ Halloween comes early thanks to Peninsula Players. The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful is a madcap romp that takes us on a journey through multiple settings in which two actors play eight characters of both sexes and take on more th... more
Jul 25, 2014 1:39 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Trimborn Farm Hosts Quasimondo
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he s... more
Jun 27, 2014 3:24 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Issue of the Week: Complex Answers for O’Donnell Parking Structure
Boris and Doris On the Town
