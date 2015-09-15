Third Coast Style
Milwaukee Fashion Week Takes Flight
Milwaukee Fashion Week debuts Sept. 24-26 at three historic Milwaukee venues. more
Sep 15, 2015 5:07 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts 1 Comments
Local First Milwaukee's 'Buy Local Gift Fair'
Support local businesses by doing your holiday shopping at Local First Milwaukee’s “Buy Local Gift Fair” on Saturday, Nov. 30 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.The event, held for the first timeat the Mitchell Park Conservatory (The Domes; 524 S. Layton .. more
Nov 28, 2014 10:15 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
What is Third Coast Style?
Patrice Procopio is artistic director of Third Coast Style. After opening last September at 514 N. Water St., it quickly gained a reputation for hip events, fashion shows and workshops for things like “upcycled” earrings, origami photo a... more
Feb 25, 2014 2:26 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Third Coast Style Wedding Trunk Show Offers Unique Gowns and Accessories
ThirdCoast Style will be the destination for any bride looking to find a unique,one-of-a- kind gown to wear on her special day. Scheduledto run from February 12 to March 2, the Third Coast Style Wedding Trunk Showwill feature gowns from design.. more
Feb 11, 2014 1:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Red Knife Lottery w/ Death Dream and Centipedes
On their 2005 debut album, So Much Drama , released before most of the band had hit drinking age, Red Knife Lottery shouted out songs about murder and betrayal, sounding like a far younger, far thrashier version of The Pretenders. more
May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Will Wisconsin’s Clean Energy Jobs Bill Really Create Jobs, Lower Costs and Help Clean Up the Environment?
Few pieces of legislation have generated as much interest—and misinformation—as the Clean Energy Jobs Act.The bill, currently being debated in the state Legislature, seeks to reduce energy consumption in the state and increase the use of re... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features