RSS
Third District
Alderman Nik Kovac Touts the Third District as No. 1
NikKovac was sworn in as Milwaukee alderman for the diverse Third Districtmore than a year ago. This area on the East Side ranges from condos onthe lake to,Off the Cuff more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Patrick Flaherty for Third District Alderman
On Feb. 19, voters in Milwaukee’sEast Side and Riverwest neighborhoods will have a Shepherd Express ,News Features more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!