Third And Fifth Wards
Watch ?uestlove Sit in With Sylvan Esso on "The Tonight Show"
Sylvan Esso made their network TV debut last night on "The Tonight Show," where they played one of the standouts from their charming self-titled debut album, "Coffee," joined by the show's bandleader ?uestlove on drums. It was, like almost everyth.. more
Jul 10, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Confusion Reigns in Door Shakespeare's Kinetic "Comedy of Errors"
Milwaukee-based director Leda Hoffmann is clearly having a lot of fun with TheComedy of Errors. The production she is directing as it is being stagedwith Door Shakespeare in Bailey's Harbor. That fun is kinetic enough totransfer to the stage in.. more
Jul 8, 2014 6:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Neighborhoods
In Milwaukee’s Historic Third and Fifth Wards, just south of Downtown, sleek modern structures share real estate with century-old factories and foundries that have found new life as art galleries, condos, design firms, trendy boutiques and ... more
Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete City Guide