sylvan esso tonight show.jpg.jpe

Sylvan Esso made their network TV debut last night on "The Tonight Show," where they played one of the standouts from their charming self-titled debut album, "Coffee," joined by the show's bandleader ?uestlove on drums. It was, like almost everyth.. more

Jul 10, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

comedy of errors.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee-based director Leda Hoffmann is clearly having a lot of fun with TheComedy of Errors. The production she is directing as it is being stagedwith Door Shakespeare in Bailey's Harbor. That fun is kinetic enough totransfer to the stage in.. more

Jul 8, 2014 6:00 PM Theater 1 Comments

blogimage10459.jpe

In Milwaukee’s Historic Third and Fifth Wards, just south of Downtown, sleek modern structures share real estate with century-old factories and foundries that have found new life as art galleries, condos, design firms, trendy boutiques and ... more

Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM City Guide

