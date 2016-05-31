RSS

The Third Man

Steve Spice examines the cinematic output of Orson Welles. more

May 31, 2016 1:04 PM A&E Feature

As Dark City opens, Charlton Heston swaggers out of a store decorated for Easterand into a harsher reality—tenement streets overhung with fire escapes and hardsurfaces covered with a thin coat of grime. Dark City (1950), aclassic of B film noir.. more

Dec 22, 2014 4:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

Mention Bing Crosby to many Baby Boomer rock fans and eyes will roll. For them, he represented everything out of date. He was dad’s favorite singer. But as recent biographies have shown, Crosby was once a hipster and an innovator; as a youn... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

