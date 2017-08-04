Third Space Brewing
Firkin Fest 2017: Interview with Nick Cusatis of Third Space Brewing
We interviewed Nick Cusatis of Third Space Brewing at Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Fest on July 22, 2017.
Aug 4, 2017 11:41 AM Alex, Andy, Jesus and Jim @ Tap Takeover Podcast Tap Takeover Podcast
Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee
Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more
Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
Milwaukee Public Museum Hosts 19th Annual Food & Froth Fundraiser
Food & Froth, an annual fundraiser benefitting theMilwaukee Public Museum’s exhibits and educational programs, will be held atthe museum on Saturday, Feb. 18.The event will feature more than 200 beers, ciders and meadsfro.. more
Feb 6, 2017 5:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011.. more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee