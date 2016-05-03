RSS

The Third Ward Art Festival

The Third Ward has come a long way in the 20 years since Nancy O’Keefe took charge as executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA). The Shepherd Express interviews her about her experience with the organization, progress... more

May 3, 2016 3:22 PM News Features

Milwaukee goes all in this Labor Day weekend, celebrating with motorcycles, BBQ, art, music and dogs. more

Sep 1, 2015 8:00 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The fourth annual Third Ward Art Festival will be held Labor Day weekend and feature works in all media by several Wisconsin artists. more

Sep 1, 2015 6:03 PM Visual Arts

The Historic Third Ward Association and Amdur Productions present the second annual Third Ward Art Festival, Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. In January, the Third Ward—aka Milwaukee’s “Arts and Fashion District”—wa... more

Aug 28, 2013 12:25 AM Visual Arts

