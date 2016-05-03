The Third Ward Art Festival
Nancy O’Keefe: Guiding the Third Ward to Success
The Third Ward has come a long way in the 20 years since Nancy O’Keefe took charge as executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA). The Shepherd Express interviews her about her experience with the organization, progress... more
May 3, 2016 3:22 PM David Luhrssen News Features
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 3-9
Milwaukee goes all in this Labor Day weekend, celebrating with motorcycles, BBQ, art, music and dogs. more
Sep 1, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Third Ward Art Festival Labor Day Weekend
The fourth annual Third Ward Art Festival will be held Labor Day weekend and feature works in all media by several Wisconsin artists. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Third Ward Art Festival
The Historic Third Ward Association and Amdur Productions present the second annual Third Ward Art Festival, Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. In January, the Third Ward—aka Milwaukee’s “Arts and Fashion District”—wa... more
Aug 28, 2013 12:25 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts