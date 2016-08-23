Third Ward Dining
Simply Mediterranean and Simply Fantastic
Tre Rivali is the restaurant adjacent to the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in the Third Ward. The Mediterranean-inspired menu features virtually all-from-scratch foods including selections from a wood-fired grill and oven. Despite being open sin... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:29 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Italy in the Third Ward
Gouda’s Italian Deli (218 N. Water St.) is a piece of Little Italy in the Third Ward. With sausages hanging from the rafters, a deli case full of cheese and olives, and dark wood shelves stocked with an array of packaged and canned goods, G... more
Jun 28, 2016 2:52 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
Fresh Donuts, Strong Coffee at Holey Moley
Located in the spacious lobby of a Third Ward building, Holey Moley Doughnuts (316 N Milwaukee) is a hidden treat for those with a sweet tooth. Featuring several different types of donuts, rotating and made fresh daily and your standard cof... more
Dec 15, 2015 8:47 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Warm Welcome at Cafe La Scala
On the eastern edge of Milwaukee’s trendy Third Ward, practically at the front gates of the Summerfest grounds, Cafe La Scala has been quietly turning out Italian favorites at budget-friendly prices for several years. Although more
May 14, 2014 1:19 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview