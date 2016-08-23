RSS

Third Ward Dining

Tre Rivali is the restaurant adjacent to the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in the Third Ward. The Mediterranean-inspired menu features virtually all-from-scratch foods including selections from a wood-fired grill and oven. Despite being open sin... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:29 PM Dining Out

Gouda’s Italian Deli (218 N. Water St.) is a piece of Little Italy in the Third Ward. With sausages hanging from the rafters, a deli case full of cheese and olives, and dark wood shelves stocked with an array of packaged and canned goods, G... more

Jun 28, 2016 2:52 PM Short Order

Located in the spacious lobby of a Third Ward building, Holey Moley Doughnuts (316 N Milwaukee) is a hidden treat for those with a sweet tooth. Featuring several different types of donuts, rotating and made fresh daily and your standard cof... more

Dec 15, 2015 8:47 PM Eat/Drink

On the eastern edge of Milwaukee’s trendy Third Ward, practically at the front gates of the Summerfest grounds, Cafe La Scala has been quietly turning out Italian favorites at budget-friendly prices for several years. Although more

May 14, 2014 1:19 AM Dining Preview

