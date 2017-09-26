RSS

Third Ward

warbyparkerthirdward.jpg.jpe

Warby Parker, aneyeglass and sunglass company founded in 2010, will open their first Milwaukeelocation at 241 N. Broadway in the Third Ward on Friday, Sept. 29. more

Sep 26, 2017 1:00 PM Around MKE

offthecuff_jimplaisted_byscottpaulus.widea.jpg

Executive Director Jim Plaisted discusses the challenges of managing the neighborhood’s rapid growth. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

aztecamargfest.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express held their inaugural Margarita Festival this past Friday in the Historic ThirdWard’s Catalano Square. More than 750 people gathered to taste margaritas from15 of the Milwaukee area’s best bars and resta.. more

Aug 28, 2017 7:24 PM Around MKE

eatdrink_margaritas_a.jpg.jpe

This Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m., the Shepherd Express presents its newest public event, Margarita Festival; it will be held in the Third Ward’s Catalano Square. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:42 PM Eat/Drink

loadedslate.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

hudsonbusinesslounge.jpg.jpe

The Hudson in Milwaukee’s Third Ward is a pleasant spot for sandwiches, salads and soups and offers a business lounge. more

Jul 3, 2017 10:24 AM Short Order

street-eats.jpg.jpe

A preview of Shepherd Express’ annual Street Eats food truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. more

May 30, 2017 2:13 PM Short Order

artinthecity.jpg.jpe

There are places you discover that surprise. Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017 is a great way to explore places you’ve never been tobefore and experience the cultural diversity of Milwaukee’s East Side withfriends and family.From May 11-21, .. more

Apr 28, 2017 7:14 PM Sponsored Content 1 Comments

red-elephant.jpg.jpe

Red Elephant Chocolate (333 N. Broadway) strives to take chocolate consumption to a whole new level with their new Third Ward chocolate café by living up to their motto: “A chocolate experience you’ll never forget." more

Apr 11, 2017 3:45 PM Eat/Drink

brokenbatbrewing.jpg.jpe

The vision of lifelong friends Tim Pauly and Dan McElwee will be realized Friday, April 7 at noon, when the doors to Broken Bat Brewing Company (231 E. Buffalo St.) officially open to the public.We took this exclusive Facebook Live tour of the b.. more

Apr 5, 2017 5:34 PM Around MKE

sag-coverv3.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express’ 2017 Spring Arts Guide is dedicated to the paper’s fellow tenants of the Third Ward’s historic Marshall Building, which is owned by Bob DeToro. more

Feb 21, 2017 11:59 AM Spring Arts Guide

artreview_toryfolliard_a.jpg.jpe

Artist Mark Mulhern’s current exhibition is aptly titled “The Space Between;” it’s a space occupied by this masterful artist’s works that never shout or proclaim but yet do not lack energy. His exhibition runs through Oct. 15 in the Tory... more

Sep 20, 2016 3:02 PM Visual Arts

timothycobbwhoamongstus.jpg.jpe

Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (207 E. Buffalo St.) is hosting acollection of oil paintings by Peter Schassler and sculptures by James Matsonentitled “Who Amongst Us?” The paintings of Peter Schassler can at first be shocking. Inwhat way is.. more

Sep 19, 2016 3:09 PM Sponsored Content

third_ward_mkea.jpg.jpe

The Third Ward has come a long way in the 20 years since Nancy O’Keefe took charge as executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA). The Shepherd Express interviews her about her experience with the organization, progress... more

May 3, 2016 3:22 PM News Features

chantia_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente is facing a very seriouschallenge from nonprofit executive and 9/11-era military veteran Chantia Lewis. Puente’s time as the District 9 representative on theMilwaukee Common Council has been very lackluster and.. more

Mar 26, 2016 5:41 PM Daily Dose

Tre Rivali,the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, alongwith rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. ExecutiveChef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 NBroadw.. more

Mar 16, 2016 3:32 PM Around MKE

milworks6.jpg.jpe

Jason and Jesse Meyer had been in the apparel industry foraround 20 years before opening their new venture, the Milworks store. They previouslyowned Detour, a clothing store on Brady Street, for 13 years before shutting downthe ope.. more

Feb 5, 2016 4:50 PM Around MKE

Photo Courtesy of Skylight Music TheatreThe Skylight Music Theatre will play host to the Taste ofthe Ward culinary event on Thursday Jan. 14. The event will run from 6 p.m. to8 p.m. Billing itself as “a one-of-a-kind culinary event”, s.. more

Jan 7, 2016 4:23 PM Around MKE

dsc_0082.jpg.jpe

The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Visual Arts

1.jpg.jpe

There’s a funny and ironic truth in the art and art-interested community that ultimately hurts both parties.The artist is hesitant to allow the public into their personal space, hoping the finished piece will do the communicating, whil.. more

Oct 21, 2015 7:22 PM Visual Arts

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES