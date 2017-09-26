Third Ward
Warby Parker to Open Third Ward Location on Friday
Warby Parker, aneyeglass and sunglass company founded in 2010, will open their first Milwaukeelocation at 241 N. Broadway in the Third Ward on Friday, Sept. 29.
Sep 26, 2017 1:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Third Ward Will Only Continue To Grow
Executive Director Jim Plaisted discusses the challenges of managing the neighborhood's rapid growth.
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Azteca Wins Inaugural Margarita Festival
The Shepherd Express held their inaugural Margarita Festival this past Friday in the Historic ThirdWard's Catalano Square. More than 750 people gathered to taste margaritas from15 of the Milwaukee area's best bars and restaurants.
Aug 28, 2017 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Margarita Festival Comes to Catalano Square
This Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m., the Shepherd Express presents its newest public event, Margarita Festival; it will be held in the Third Ward's Catalano Square.
Aug 22, 2017 3:42 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
Milwaukee Burger Week Guide 2017
The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee's greatest hamburgers.
Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out 1 Comments
Breakfast to Happy Hour, Hudson Has it All
The Hudson in Milwaukee's Third Ward is a pleasant spot for sandwiches, salads and soups and offers a business lounge.
Jul 3, 2017 10:24 AM David Luhrssen Short Order
Good Eating This Friday in the Third Ward
A preview of Shepherd Express' annual Street Eats food truck event in Milwaukee's Third Ward.
May 30, 2017 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
Six Reasons to Explore Art In The City Plein Air MKE and the Milwaukee Museum Mile
There are places you discover that surprise. Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017 is a great way to explore places you've never been tobefore and experience the cultural diversity of Milwaukee's East Side withfriends and family.From May 11-21,
Apr 28, 2017 7:14 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content 1 Comments
Red Elephant Provides a Chocolate Experience You'll Never Forget
Red Elephant Chocolate (333 N. Broadway) strives to take chocolate consumption to a whole new level with their new Third Ward chocolate café by living up to their motto: "A chocolate experience you'll never forget."
Apr 11, 2017 3:45 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Broken Bat Sets Opening Day for April 7
The vision of lifelong friends Tim Pauly and Dan McElwee will be realized Friday, April 7 at noon, when the doors to Broken Bat Brewing Company (231 E. Buffalo St.) officially open to the public.We took this exclusive Facebook Live tour of the brewery.
Apr 5, 2017 5:34 PM Cole Vandermause Around MKE
Spring Arts Guide 2017: A Home for the Arts in Milwaukee
The Shepherd Express' 2017 Spring Arts Guide is dedicated to the paper's fellow tenants of the Third Ward's historic Marshall Building, which is owned by Bob DeToro.
Feb 21, 2017 11:59 AM David Luhrssen Spring Arts Guide
When the Quiet Man Speaks
Artist Mark Mulhern's current exhibition is aptly titled "The Space Between;" it's a space occupied by this masterful artist's works that never shout or proclaim but yet do not lack energy. His exhibition runs through Oct. 15 in the Tory Folliard Gallery.
Sep 20, 2016 3:02 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
“Who Amongst Us?
Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (207 E. Buffalo St.) is hosting acollection of oil paintings by Peter Schassler and sculptures by James Matsonentitled "Who Amongst Us?" The paintings of Peter Schassler can at first be shocking. Inwhat way is
Sep 19, 2016 3:09 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Nancy O’Keefe: Guiding the Third Ward to Success
The Third Ward has come a long way in the 20 years since Nancy O'Keefe took charge as executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA). The Shepherd Express interviews her about her experience with the organization, progress in the neighborhood, and her plans for the future.
May 3, 2016 3:22 PM David Luhrssen News Features
Chantia Lewis Seeking to Unseat Robert Puente on the Milwaukee Common Council
Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente is facing a very seriouschallenge from nonprofit executive and 9/11-era military veteran Chantia Lewis. Puente's time as the District 9 representative on theMilwaukee Common Council has been very lackluster and he has been plagued by scandal.
Mar 26, 2016 5:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Tre Rivali Coming to Third Ward this Summer
Tre Rivali,the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, alongwith rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. ExecutiveChef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 NBroadway.
Mar 16, 2016 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A New Shopping Experience for Men in Milwaukee
Jason and Jesse Meyer had been in the apparel industry foraround 20 years before opening their new venture, the Milworks store. They previouslyowned Detour, a clothing store on Brady Street, for 13 years before shutting downthe operation.
Feb 5, 2016 4:50 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Taste Of The Ward Comes To The Skylight Music Theatre
Photo Courtesy of Skylight Music TheatreThe Skylight Music Theatre will play host to the Taste ofthe Ward culinary event on Thursday Jan. 14. The event will run from 6 p.m. to8 p.m. Billing itself as "a one-of-a-kind culinary event", several Third Ward restaurants will be offering samples of their cuisine.
Jan 7, 2016 4:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Recapping CultureJam MKE 4: Truth Be Told
The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays issues.
Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
There's a funny and ironic truth in the art and art-interested community that ultimately hurts both parties.The artist is hesitant to allow the public into their personal space, hoping the finished piece will do the communicating, while the public is hesitant to engage with the artist, hoping the finished piece will do the communicating.
Oct 21, 2015 7:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts