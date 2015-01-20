Thirst And Vine
Dalton Trumbo’s Trials
DaltonTrumbo was on his way to a lucrative Hollywood career when politics intervened.An acclaimed novelist and a successful screenwriter, Trumbo received an Oscarnomination for Kitty Foyle (1940) and credit for Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944).. more
Jan 20, 2015 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Kiings Team With San Fermin's Rae Cassidy on "Feel"
Anybody who purchased the debut from the Brooklyn indie-rock ensemble San Fermin on the strength of their live show must have been a little disappointed to discover the group's most commanding presence wasn't even featured on that record. Singers .. more
Feb 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wine and Mac and Cheese
The entryway to Thirst and Vine feels very much like a wine shop, with many varieties to browse through. But walk just a few more steps and you will see that much more is happening. There is a granite-topped bar with beer taps. The back fea... more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Shorewood’s Thirst and Vine Combines Café, Wine
Thirst and Vine recently opened its doors in Shorewood at the site of the former Jean Pierre (4330 N. Oakland Ave.). Thirst and Vine combines a retail wine shop with a café. The small menu consists of soups, salads, panini and a few entrees... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments