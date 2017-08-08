Thomas Hart Benton
A Long History in Wisconsin
An Off the Cuff interview with sculptor and Museum of Wisconsin Art preparatory, August Edward Peter about his past projects and current interests. more
Aug 8, 2017 1:08 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Off the Cuff
Movies at the Milwaukee Art Museum
As a compliment to their current feature exhibition, American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood, the Milwaukee Art Museum will present a series of four classic American films that are related to Benton’s work. more
Jul 5, 2016 9:13 AM Matthew J. Prigge Film
The Cinematic Drama of Thomas Hart Benton
“American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood,” which runs through Sept. 5 at the Milwaukee Art Museum, is the first major traveling exhibition of his work in over 25 years, and a rare opportunity to consider Benton’s work outside of... more
Jun 14, 2016 4:25 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
'American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood' Comes to Milwaukee Art Museum
For over a century,movies have captured our imaginations, immersing us in the narratives ofdistant wars, the wild west, and political intrigue. And so it is with the worksof Thomas Hart Benton. Inspired by Hollywood cinema and human nature.. more
Jun 6, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
An Epic American Artist
“American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood,” on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum from June 10 through Sept. 5, will be the first major exhibition of Benton’s work in the region in more than 25 years. The exhibit of nearly 100 w... more
May 31, 2016 1:15 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Thomas Hart Benton: A Life (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Justin Wolff
Thomas Hart Benton embodied the New Deal aesthetic as solidly as any painter. A public-minded artist who found high ideals in the everyday life of America, his most characteristic works were the murals he painted in public libraries and sta... more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
