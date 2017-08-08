RSS

Thomas Hart Benton

An Off the Cuff interview with sculptor and Museum of Wisconsin Art preparatory, August Edward Peter about his past projects and current interests. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:08 PM Off the Cuff

As a compliment to their current feature exhibition, American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood, the Milwaukee Art Museum will present a series of four classic American films that are related to Benton’s work. more

Jul 5, 2016 9:13 AM Film

“American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood,” which runs through Sept. 5 at the Milwaukee Art Museum, is the first major traveling exhibition of his work in over 25 years, and a rare opportunity to consider Benton’s work outside of... more

Jun 14, 2016 4:25 PM Visual Arts

For over a century,movies have captured our imaginations, immersing us in the narratives ofdistant wars, the wild west, and political intrigue. And so it is with the worksof Thomas Hart Benton. Inspired by Hollywood cinema and human nature.. more

Jun 6, 2016 2:20 PM Sponsored Content

“American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood,” on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum from June 10 through Sept. 5, will be the first major exhibition of Benton’s work in the region in more than 25 years. The exhibit of nearly 100 w... more

May 31, 2016 1:15 PM Visual Arts

Thomas Hart Benton embodied the New Deal aesthetic as solidly as any painter. A public-minded artist who found high ideals in the everyday life of America, his most characteristic works were the murals he painted in public libraries and sta... more

Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Books

