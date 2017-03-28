Thomas Hauck
Where They Eat: Thomas Hauck
Thomas Hauck, owner and chef of c. 1880 and Karl Ratzsch, discusses his appreciation for The Roman Candle Pizza. more
Mar 28, 2017 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Flavors From Around the World Pop Up Across the City
Kindred on KK, The Kinn, Fuel Café, Mimosa, Apostoli Evreniadis, Margarita City, On The Way Café, Jill Check, Buca di Beppo, Rosati’s Pizza Sports, Christie’s Pub and Grill, Thomas Hauck, c. 1880, Karl Ratzsch, The Roman Candle Pizza more
Mar 28, 2017 2:45 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
The New Old Karl Ratzsch Reconnects to Its German Heritage
Karl Ratzsch is a comforting place for great comfort food; the menu, with its plethora of choices, is surely its greatest strength and the main reason to come. Under Chef/Owner Thomas Hauck’s direction, the establishment has returned to its... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:42 PM John Jahn Dining Out
A Beautiful Experience at c.1880
C.1880 is an excellent new Milwaukee restaurant in an historic Walker’s Point building. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:27 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Sprecher and c.1880 Team Up for a Five-Course Beer Pairing Meal
Wine has long been the drink of choice for fine meals, buttwo local establishments are exploring the culinary potential of anotheralcoholic beverage. Sprecher Brewery and c.1800, a Walker’s Point restaurantspecializing in farm-to-table meals, a.. more
Jul 18, 2014 1:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Refreshingly Simple, Delightfully Slow
Restaurants that use local sources for fruits, vegetables and meat are now gaining momentum in this area. The latest establishment to follow this trend is a place in Walker's Point named C. 1880, which chef Thomas Hauck opened... more
Jul 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Rise & Fall of EMI Records
As the original home of The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Radiohead, Britain’s EMI Records boasts a rich musical history. But away from the recording studio, the label has been a mess for at least the past two decades. In The Rise & Fall of EMI R... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Books