Thomas Hauck

Thomas Hauck, owner and chef of c. 1880 and Karl Ratzsch, discusses his appreciation for The Roman Candle Pizza. more

Mar 28, 2017 2:52 PM Dining Out

Kindred on KK, The Kinn, Fuel Café, Mimosa, Apostoli Evreniadis, Margarita City, On The Way Café, Jill Check, Buca di Beppo, Rosati’s Pizza Sports, Christie’s Pub and Grill, Thomas Hauck, c. 1880, Karl Ratzsch, The Roman Candle Pizza more

Mar 28, 2017 2:45 PM Dining Out

Photo by Kevin Miyazaki

Karl Ratzsch is a comforting place for great comfort food; the menu, with its plethora of choices, is surely its greatest strength and the main reason to come. Under Chef/Owner Thomas Hauck’s direction, the establishment has returned to its... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:42 PM Dining Out

Photo Credit: Kevin J Miyazaki

C.1880 is an excellent new Milwaukee restaurant in an historic Walker’s Point building. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:27 PM Dining Out

Wine has long been the drink of choice for fine meals, buttwo local establishments are exploring the culinary potential of anotheralcoholic beverage. Sprecher Brewery and c.1800, a Walker’s Point restaurantspecializing in farm-to-table meals, a.. more

Jul 18, 2014 1:00 PM Around MKE

Restaurants that use local sources for fruits, vegetables and meat are now gaining momentum in this area. The latest establishment to follow this trend is a place in Walker's Point named C. 1880, which chef Thomas Hauck opened... more

Jul 12, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

