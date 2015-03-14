RSS
Thomas J. Novak
This Year's Young Playwrights Festival: A Celebration of Three
Short narratives are undervalued. They never get the kind of space they deserve in dramatic adaptation. The need to make a show fit a feature-length format can lead to so much unnecessary effort. Just tell me the story and then give me another. Gr.. more
Mar 14, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
First Steps at First Stage
First Stage fosters themes of friendship and cooperation with a cozy, little contemporary musical adaptation of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers vs. Twins
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game stand against the Minnesota Twins this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
