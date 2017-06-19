RSS

Thomas Michalski

At their June 18 concert at The Riverside Theater, Wilco showed that, at this point they might be more than a known quantity, unlikely to deviate much from their present course, but they’re still damn good at what they do. more

Jun 19, 2017 10:07 AM Concert Reviews

It’s curious that celebrated San Francisco noise-rockers Deerhoof don’t seem to get the same kind of bookings as their turn-of-the-millennium contemporaries. Whatever the reasons for it, though, it’s actually a boon to their loyal undergrou... more

Aug 9, 2016 9:47 AM Concert Reviews

As the host of WMSE's Mondo Radio and a prolific writer for local publications including the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee Record, Thomas Michalski is about as well versed in the Milwaukee music scene as anybody. Today he launched his latest proj.. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

Photo Credit: Erik Ljung

The adventurous programming of the long-running Alverno Presents performing arts series is truly something to admire, especially for what it offers local musicians, who are routinely given free rein to develop and mount high-concept product... more

Feb 2, 2015 6:06 PM Concert Reviews

High concepts are a dime a dozen in modern music, but it’s rare that you come across anything where those often-lofty ideas actually inform and guide the sound you’re hearing in a way that’s not purely superficial. It’s easy to throw around... more

Jun 18, 2014 3:09 AM Local Music

While they’ve generated a remarkable amount of attention and acclaim over the last two years, both locally and beyond, there’s always been something conspicuously missing from The Delphines spotless discography: a more

May 28, 2014 2:07 AM Local Music

Photo by Sarah Bradham

Iconoclastic, Milwaukee-bred MC Juiceboxxx caused a stir online a couple months back when video of him suffering through a disastrous performance on TMJ 4 News more

May 7, 2014 12:46 AM Local Music

Last year’s Top Ten Hits of the End of the World, the latest from Brooklyn sister duo Prince Rama, came with a pretty high concept attached, namely that it wasn’t an more

Jul 11, 2013 5:03 PM Concert Reviews

Minneapolis rap powerhouse Rhymesayers Entertainment has built an impressive stable of artists since launching in 1995, but at the same time, the label’s success more

Jul 1, 2013 12:57 PM Concert Reviews

Though born of the same Los Angeles punk boom that spawned Black Flag, The Circle Jerks and The Germs, Redd Kross has never been as easy to define as their more notorious peers. They seemed always slightly out of time more

Apr 15, 2013 11:36 AM Concert Reviews

Of Milwaukee’s many venues, the Circle-A Café often gets somewhat overlooked, probably because, in all honesty, it’s not much of a venue at all. Tucked away on an odd Riverwest intersection, the neighborhood watering hole has more

Apr 8, 2013 3:17 PM Concert Reviews

While they get plenty of hype, people seem to find a lot of reasons to dismiss Wavves—the grungy California garage outfit led by Nathan Williams—portraying them as drunken louts whose rapid rise to notoriety must more

Mar 26, 2013 12:00 AM Music Feature

First up was Milwaukee’s Soup Moat, a one-time trio that switched to a guitar and drums duo some time ago but never really lost a beat as far as their songwriting and general development are concerned. In fact, they’ve been playing out quit... more

Mar 20, 2013 2:21 PM Concert Reviews

The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more

Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Concert Reviews

Getting some momentum going behind a band is usually a challenging ordeal, involving lots of tedious hard work and perseverance without any guarantee of success. In certain rare cases though, things seem to move almost more

Mar 5, 2013 11:30 PM Local Music

The retro soul revival of the last few years, led in large part by the likes of Daptone Records, has produced its fair share of quality music, but even at its best it comes with some persistent philosophical questions that get in the more

Feb 18, 2013 12:17 PM Concert Reviews

Photo by Kiri Lin

Despite Chris Cornell’s best attempts at sullying it, including a gig fronting the ’90s alternative supergroup/Frankenstein’s monster Audioslave and an ill-conceived Timbaland collaboration, Soundgarden’s legacy remains more or less firmly ... more

Feb 4, 2013 12:27 AM Concert Reviews

Colombia’s Systema Solar is a band and a hip-hop crew, complete with rappers, scratching DJs and an arsenal of samples. Their usual gig involves traveling in a mobile sound system, pounding out the jams. Systema is all over the map on their... more

Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Now celebrating their 40th anniversary, punk legends Stiff Little Fingers demonstrated why they’re still playing together after all these years. more

Sep 25, 2017 12:40 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

A nearly packed Turner Hall Ballroom waited around to see Rakim perform for less than an hour. more

Sep 18, 2017 10:15 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

It’s rare to see a festival as dedicated to a specific sound and specific approach as this weekend’s Triple Eye Industries Fest. more

Aug 29, 2017 9:42 AM Concert Reviews 4 Comments

At this point in his career, genre-bending rapper Juiceboxxx is used to being misunderstood, even in his hometown of Milwaukee, and his latest album, Freaked Out American Loser, demonstrates that he still has plenty left to prove. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:31 PM Music Feature

Juiceboxxx brought a bit of mayhem to an otherwise polite day of free music at Radio Milwaukee’s Block Party. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:39 PM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Photo credit: Alex Walzak

Samuel T. Herring’s distinctive dancing stole the show at Future Island’s packed show at Turner Hall. more

Jun 8, 2017 11:14 AM Concert Reviews

WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more

May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Concert Reviews

Pop-punks Direct Hit! were joined by a horn section during a rare all-ages show at the Cactus Club. more

Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee rockers Red Stuff have never sounded more freewheeling than on their latest album, recorded during a single one-hour practice session and completely composed on the spot. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:58 PM Local Music 2 Comments

The new material shone at Steven Wright’s return to the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Friday night. Shame there wasn’t more of it. more

Apr 3, 2017 4:43 PM Comedy

The latest installment of “Milwaukee’s randomized musical experiment" yielded flute solos, mathy post punk, and covers of Afroman and Katy Perry. more

Feb 20, 2017 12:32 PM Concert Reviews

Photos by Maddy Sharkey

Milwaukee surf-punks The Pukes celebrated the overdue vinyl release of their debut album with a colorful show Friday night. more

Jan 30, 2017 8:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Photo credit: Kellen Nordstrom

The Bad Plus blended originals with jazzy covers of Cyndi Lauper and Barry Manilow during a short set at Colectivo’s very cramped Back Room. more

Dec 16, 2016 9:57 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Kelsea McCulloch

David Bowie deserved better than the cursory, by-the-numbers covers of his biggest hits MSO delivered this weekend. more

Dec 12, 2016 10:45 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Local Music

Photo Credit: Alex Walzak

The cabaret-minded comedienne Bridget Everett didn’t let Tuesday’s election results prevent her from singing and dancing her heart out. more

Nov 10, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

The Chicago stoner-thrash outfit Oozing Wound plays the Riverwest Public House on Thursday, Oct. 13 with Platinum Boys, Christmas Bride and Powerwagon. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:39 PM Music Feature

Japan’s legendary leather-jacketed rockers Guitar Wolf led a night of international rock ’n’ roll at the Cactus Club. more

Sep 6, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Guitarist Doug Gillard talks about touring behind a Guided By Voices album most of the band didn’t actually play on. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:54 PM Music Feature

