Thomas Michalski
Wilco w/ Kacy & Clayton @ The Riverside Theater
At their June 18 concert at The Riverside Theater, Wilco showed that, at this point they might be more than a known quantity, unlikely to deviate much from their present course, but they’re still damn good at what they do. more
Jun 19, 2017 10:07 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Deerhoof w/ Blank Spell, The Blisters @ Mad Planet
It’s curious that celebrated San Francisco noise-rockers Deerhoof don’t seem to get the same kind of bookings as their turn-of-the-millennium contemporaries. Whatever the reasons for it, though, it’s actually a boon to their loyal undergrou... more
Aug 9, 2016 9:47 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Stream a Live Voodoo Inspector Session from (ORB)
As the host of WMSE's Mondo Radio and a prolific writer for local publications including the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee Record, Thomas Michalski is about as well versed in the Milwaukee music scene as anybody. Today he launched his latest proj.. more
Dec 15, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Death Blues: Ensemble @ Alverno College’s Pitman Theatre
The adventurous programming of the long-running Alverno Presents performing arts series is truly something to admire, especially for what it offers local musicians, who are routinely given free rein to develop and mount high-concept product... more
Feb 2, 2015 6:06 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Death Blues Returns with a Cryptic, Blown-Out Manifesto
High concepts are a dime a dozen in modern music, but it’s rare that you come across anything where those often-lofty ideas actually inform and guide the sound you’re hearing in a way that’s not purely superficial. It’s easy to throw around... more
Jun 18, 2014 3:09 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
The Delphines Drop a Punchy Full-Length Debut
While they’ve generated a remarkable amount of attention and acclaim over the last two years, both locally and beyond, there’s always been something conspicuously missing from The Delphines spotless discography: a more
May 28, 2014 2:07 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Juiceboxxx Brushes Off His Viral TV Performance
Iconoclastic, Milwaukee-bred MC Juiceboxxx caused a stir online a couple months back when video of him suffering through a disastrous performance on TMJ 4 News more
May 7, 2014 12:46 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Prince Rama w/ Catacombz and Moss Folk @ Mad Planet
Last year’s Top Ten Hits of the End of the World, the latest from Brooklyn sister duo Prince Rama, came with a pretty high concept attached, namely that it wasn’t an more
Jul 11, 2013 5:03 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Brother Ali @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
Minneapolis rap powerhouse Rhymesayers Entertainment has built an impressive stable of artists since launching in 1995, but at the same time, the label’s success more
Jul 1, 2013 12:57 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Redd Kross @ Cactus Club
Though born of the same Los Angeles punk boom that spawned Black Flag, The Circle Jerks and The Germs, Redd Kross has never been as easy to define as their more notorious peers. They seemed always slightly out of time more
Apr 15, 2013 11:36 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat w/ Dogs in Ecstasy @ Circle-A Café
Of Milwaukee’s many venues, the Circle-A Café often gets somewhat overlooked, probably because, in all honesty, it’s not much of a venue at all. Tucked away on an odd Riverwest intersection, the neighborhood watering hole has more
Apr 8, 2013 3:17 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Wavves Mature, Slowly
While they get plenty of hype, people seem to find a lot of reasons to dismiss Wavves—the grungy California garage outfit led by Nathan Williams—portraying them as drunken louts whose rapid rise to notoriety must more
Mar 26, 2013 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Strange Matter w/ Brain Tumors, Total Trash and Soup Moat @ Quarters Rock ’N’ Roll Palace
First up was Milwaukee’s Soup Moat, a one-time trio that switched to a guitar and drums duo some time ago but never really lost a beat as far as their songwriting and general development are concerned. In fact, they’ve been playing out quit... more
Mar 20, 2013 2:21 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Technicolor Teeth w/ Energy Gown and Carbonleak @ Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more
Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Embraces The Delphines
Getting some momentum going behind a band is usually a challenging ordeal, involving lots of tedious hard work and perseverance without any guarantee of success. In certain rare cases though, things seem to move almost more
Mar 5, 2013 11:30 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound @ Hotel Foster
The retro soul revival of the last few years, led in large part by the likes of Daptone Records, has produced its fair share of quality music, but even at its best it comes with some persistent philosophical questions that get in the more
Feb 18, 2013 12:17 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Soundgarden @ The Eagles Ballroom
Despite Chris Cornell’s best attempts at sullying it, including a gig fronting the ’90s alternative supergroup/Frankenstein’s monster Audioslave and an ill-conceived Timbaland collaboration, Soundgarden’s legacy remains more or less firmly ... more
Feb 4, 2013 12:27 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Systema Solar
Colombia’s Systema Solar is a band and a hip-hop crew, complete with rappers, scratching DJs and an arsenal of samples. Their usual gig involves traveling in a mobile sound system, pounding out the jams. Systema is all over the map on their... more
Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Stiff Little Fingers Prove They’re Still Going Strong at Shank Hall
Now celebrating their 40th anniversary, punk legends Stiff Little Fingers demonstrated why they’re still playing together after all these years. more
Sep 25, 2017 12:40 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Rakim Cut Corners At His Anticipated Turner Hall Ballroom Performance
A nearly packed Turner Hall Ballroom waited around to see Rakim perform for less than an hour. more
Sep 18, 2017 10:15 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Triple Eyes Industries Played to its Base at its Latest Showcase
It’s rare to see a festival as dedicated to a specific sound and specific approach as this weekend’s Triple Eye Industries Fest. more
Aug 29, 2017 9:42 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
Juiceboxxx Deserves to Be Taken Seriously
At this point in his career, genre-bending rapper Juiceboxxx is used to being misunderstood, even in his hometown of Milwaukee, and his latest album, Freaked Out American Loser, demonstrates that he still has plenty left to prove. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:31 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
88.9 Block Party @ Radio Milwaukee
Juiceboxxx brought a bit of mayhem to an otherwise polite day of free music at Radio Milwaukee’s Block Party. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:39 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Future Islands w/ Milo @ The Pabst Theater
Samuel T. Herring’s distinctive dancing stole the show at Future Island’s packed show at Turner Hall. more
Jun 8, 2017 11:14 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
WebsterX w/ The Milwaukee Medley @ Turner Hall Ballroom
WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more
May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Direct Hit! w/ The Living Statues and Midwives
Pop-punks Direct Hit! were joined by a horn section during a rare all-ages show at the Cactus Club. more
Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Red Stuff Shoot From The Hip on 'Woodfaces'
Milwaukee rockers Red Stuff have never sounded more freewheeling than on their latest album, recorded during a single one-hour practice session and completely composed on the spot. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:58 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music 2 Comments
Steven Wright @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The new material shone at Steven Wright’s return to the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Friday night. Shame there wasn’t more of it. more
Apr 3, 2017 4:43 PM Thomas Michalski Comedy
All Messed Up @ Linneman's Riverwest Inn
The latest installment of “Milwaukee’s randomized musical experiment" yielded flute solos, mathy post punk, and covers of Afroman and Katy Perry. more
Feb 20, 2017 12:32 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Pukes w/ Avenues and Devil’s Teeth @ Company Brewing
Milwaukee surf-punks The Pukes celebrated the overdue vinyl release of their debut album with a colorful show Friday night. more
Jan 30, 2017 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Bad Plus @ The Back Room at Colectivo
The Bad Plus blended originals with jazzy covers of Cyndi Lauper and Barry Manilow during a short set at Colectivo’s very cramped Back Room. more
Dec 16, 2016 9:57 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
MSO Performs the Music of David Bowie
David Bowie deserved better than the cursory, by-the-numbers covers of his biggest hits MSO delivered this weekend. more
Dec 12, 2016 10:45 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Joe Wong’s ‘The Trap Set’ Podcast Lets the Drummer Get Some
Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Bridget Everett @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The cabaret-minded comedienne Bridget Everett didn’t let Tuesday’s election results prevent her from singing and dancing her heart out. more
Nov 10, 2016 10:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Oozing Wound Dish Out Halloween-Friendly Nihilism
The Chicago stoner-thrash outfit Oozing Wound plays the Riverwest Public House on Thursday, Oct. 13 with Platinum Boys, Christmas Bride and Powerwagon. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:39 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Guitar Wolf w/ Hans Condor and Bleed @ Cactus Club
Japan’s legendary leather-jacketed rockers Guitar Wolf led a night of international rock ’n’ roll at the Cactus Club. more
Sep 6, 2016 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Guided By Voices Make Another Unusual Return
Guitarist Doug Gillard talks about touring behind a Guided By Voices album most of the band didn’t actually play on. more
Aug 23, 2016 2:54 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature