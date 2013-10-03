Thomas Vinterberg
The Hunt at UWM Union Theatre
Charges ofchild abuse, a crime that once festered in the shadows, have becomecommonplace. Not just Roman Catholic priests, but Protestant pastors, publicschool teachers and swimming pool attendants have been implicated. But in theface.. more
Oct 3, 2013 1:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Love and Darkness
The gray-green color palette of Submarino, and the pale sunlight of its Northern European setting, enhances the film's dark yet wanly hopeful emotional tone. The latest film from Danish director Thomas Vinterberg, who co-founded the much-discus.. more
Sep 30, 2011 12:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Red Light Winter
Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter, the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an attempt to... more
Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shank Hall Marks 20th Anniversary with Special Shows and Reunions
Twenty years is an impressive anniversary for any local business, but its especially remar This is Spinal Tap ,Music Feature more
Jul 24, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 20 Comments