Thomas Woodruff: Freak Parade

boulevard.jpg.jpe

Whenit was announced that The Boulevard Theatre’s performance space was nolonger going to be The Boulevard Theatre, I was concerned that the lastperformance in the space had come and gone without anyone realizing that it wasthe last performanc.. more

Jul 17, 2014 12:48 PM Theater

95b3f1d6-4db0-4a09-9e57-e9f244f89065.jpg.jpe

Certain pursuitsare more conducive than others to the development of prodigies. The more thatwisdom and judgment are required, the less likely that mastery precedes the ageof consent. So - pace Doogie Howser -we don't find M.D.s without the ab.. more

Jun 9, 2014 12:32 AM Visual Arts

route 55-june 8, 2014.jpg.jpe

May 20, 2014 4:31 PM Around MKE

jamie breiwick.jpg.jpe

Apr 25, 2014 8:02 PM On Music

jesus christ superstar.jpg.jpe

Plenty of touring musicals are swinging through Milwaukee this year, but it's unlikely any of them will feature a more unlikely cast than the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar . The latest version of the 40-year-.. more

Apr 8, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

colnikriceportrait_000.jpg.jpe

This week offers an unusually generous serving size of arthappenings. So, in the grand tradition of full course dinners, the amount ofinformation will be kept to a tasteful minimum so as to avoid glutting youbefore we reach the after-dinner dig.. more

Mar 17, 2014 1:15 AM Visual Arts

Years ago, I saw a production of Laughing Stock at the Milwaukee Rep. It was early-on in my life as a theatre critic. It was in the era when Joseph Hanreddy was the Artistic Director of the Rep. And now UWM is doing a production of the comedy.I.. more

Feb 27, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

abele2.jpg.jpe

AMilwaukee County panel shot down the pending contract between the county andDallas-based MV Transportation to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System,calling the bidding process “arbitrary and unreasonable.” TheRFP process was so fla.. more

Feb 20, 2014 9:22 PM Daily Dose

12-19-09-willie-hines-213x300.jpg.jpe

Well,this came as a surprise. To me, at least. Oneof the most powerful men in city government is leaving his position tomorrow. And he already has a job lined up. Yup.Common Council President Willie Hines is stepping down from his seat effe.. more

Jan 31, 2014 5:36 PM Daily Dose

2 chainz.jpg.jpe

Once again this year, 2 Chainz was inescapable on rap radio, thanks to features on singles by just about every name artist in his genre. He received less attention, though, for his own record, B.O.A.T.S. 2: Me Time , a smarter, more confident sequ.. more

Dec 9, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

0811-wi-ave-2-buses-mjs-3092-2_10858473.jpg.jpe

I just got word that the Abele administration has decided to extend Milwaukee Transport Service’scontract to run the bus system for up to one year. The county was in talks withthe Dallas-based, for-profit company MV Transportation to take over.. more

Oct 24, 2013 3:09 PM Daily Dose

blogimage10490.jpe

Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more

Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

