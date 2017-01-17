Thor
Norse Mythology (W.W. Norton), by Neil Gaiman
Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman is the retelling of the old tales, casting the disorderly lore into a contemporary novella that begins as the Earth emerges from the void and ends as the gods meet their fate at Ragnarok, the final battle betw... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
Thor
Kenneth Branagh isn't immune to the thrill of a technical challenge. After all, the esteemed British actor-director, usually paired with Shakespeare in word-association tests, once directed a four-hour Hamlet in 70 mm film. And let's not fo... more
May 10, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Heroic Efforts
Leading Economic Indicators ? People With Too Much Money: (1) The owner of a local ski shop told the Vail (Colo.) Daily in Nov,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE