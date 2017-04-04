Thornton Wilder
Wisconsin Literary Luminaries: From Laura Ingalls Wilder to Ayad Akhtar (The History Press), by Jim Higgins
In Wisconsin Literary Luminaries: From Laura Ingalls Wilder to Ayad Akhtar, Jim Higgins acknowledges that others mining the Badger State for a similarly compact book on notable writers could have produced something entirely different. Higgi... more
Apr 4, 2017 3:40 PM David Luhrssen Books
Marquette Theatre Takes on Thornton Wilder's Comedy of Humanity's Survival
This month, Marquette University presents a staging of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth that features big screens and sweepingly dynamic performances. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Crazy Antics at Off The Wall
Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings high energy and crazy antics to the stage with its performance of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, performances of which run through July 2. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:16 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
The Skin of Our Teeth Next Month at Off the Wall
The guy who wrote Our Town also wrote a pseudo-biblical story about the end of the world. Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth is a strangely post-modern play for 1942. It’s a weird mash-up of drama and comedy that mixes fourth wall-bre.. more
May 23, 2016 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Wilder Disaster Comedy at Inspiration: The Skin of Our Teeth in West Allis
We’re always so narrowly missing total disaster. As a society we don’t seem to notice all that much because of how quickly life moves and how distracted we all are by strange minutia. Best-known for Our Town , Thornton Wilder won the Pulit.. more
Mar 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for a Near-Apocalypse
Somewhere between Our Town and The Matchmaker, playwright Thornton Wilder wrote kind of a strange play about humanity’s eternal cycle of survival from near-disaster into the next disaster that must be survived. There are biblical references... more
Jan 6, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Gigante's Twist on 'Our Town'
Chance, circumstance and more than a bit of genius have made Thornton Wilder's Our Town one of the most influential American plays of all time. Nearly 75 years after its debut, the drama remains as popular as ever... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
