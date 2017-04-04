RSS

Thornton Wilder

wiluminaries.jpg.jpe

In Wisconsin Literary Luminaries: From Laura Ingalls Wilder to Ayad Akhtar, Jim Higgins acknowledges that others mining the Badger State for a similarly compact book on notable writers could have produced something entirely different. Higgi... more

Apr 4, 2017 3:40 PM Books

inreviewmarquette.jpg.jpe

This month, Marquette University presents a staging of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth that features big screens and sweepingly dynamic performances. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Theater

theatrereview_offthewall_a.jpg.jpe

Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings high energy and crazy antics to the stage with its performance of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, performances of which run through July 2. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:16 PM Theater

The guy who wrote Our Town also wrote a pseudo-biblical story about the end of the world. Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth is a strangely post-modern play for 1942. It’s a weird mash-up of drama and comedy that mixes fourth wall-bre.. more

May 23, 2016 11:00 PM Theater

We’re always so narrowly missing total disaster. As a society we don’t seem to notice all that much because of how quickly life moves and how distracted we all are by strange minutia. Best-known for Our Town , Thornton Wilder won the Pulit.. more

Mar 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

12308379_10153611148425412_5152615959286331088_n.jpg.jpe

The Skin of Out Teeth

Somewhere between Our Town and The Matchmaker, playwright Thornton Wilder wrote kind of a strange play about humanity’s eternal cycle of survival from near-disaster into the next disaster that must be survived. There are biblical references... more

Jan 6, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Chance, circumstance and more than a bit of genius have made Thornton Wilder's Our Town one of the most influential American plays of all time. Nearly 75 years after its debut, the drama remains as popular as ever... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage12789.jpe

