Three Brothers

Whether it's stewed, deep fried or on a biscuit, there are plenty of restaurants where you can get your comfort food fix in Milwaukee. more

Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

As food writer Lori Fredrich points out in her new book, Milwaukee Food: A History of Cream City Cuisine, Milwaukee is now in the culinary vanguard with urban farming, farm-to-table restaurants and locally sourced food. Fredrich provides a ... more

Oct 6, 2015 7:14 PM Eat/Drink

For the last few years, many of the city's most exciting folk, punk and indie rock artists have been operating under the umbrella of the Breadking Collective, a low-key network of bands who share shows, resources, members and occasionally living s.. more

Jul 31, 2014 4:15 PM On Music

Ruth Schudson is an iconic figure in Milwaukee Theatre. The star of numerous productions over the years, Schudson continues to put in memorable performances, recently staring in the title  role of Driving Ms. Daisy with Milwaukee Chamber. Just .. more

Nov 5, 2012 12:00 PM Theater

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

The Cure never really got bad, conventional wisdom says, they just became too familiar. Sometime over the last decade they lost their ability to recreate the magic of hearing them for the first time.T hat may be true, but I couldn’t care le.. more

Nov 4, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

