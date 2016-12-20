Three-Course Meal
Tess Serves Upscale American Food, Tap Beer and Peace and Quiet
Tess is a lovely spot. Tucked away a few blocks northwest of the Lower East Side’s loudness, it’s a perfectly quiet spot tucked into an unassuming place in a primarily residential neighborhood. The menu offers three courses featuring upscal... more
Dec 20, 2016 1:51 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out
Chez Jacques Features World’s #1 Selling Brand of Beaujolais
Beaujolais Nouveau Day, held on the third Thursday ofNovember, is the biggest wine holiday of the year that honors the end of a harvestand celebrates the first taste of a new Beaujolais vintage. Chez Jacques’ La Fête Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner jo.. more
Nov 14, 2014 9:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Downtown Dining Week Offers Eight Days of Bargains
Some promotions take a while to catch on, while others take off immediately. Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week was in the latter camp. Organizers had hoped to sign on 15 participating restaurants for the inaugural Dining Week, recalls... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Book Club
Waupun’s Book Club is set to make the town known for more than its prison. Vocalist-guitarist Sam Sterk sounds a bit like Billy Corgan, but lyrically he is probably in a less-tortured place than the Smashing Pumpkins/Zwan frontman. Neo-psyc... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews