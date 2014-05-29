RSS

Three Dog Night

bret_michaels.jpg.jpe

German Fest is trying something a little bit different this year. This July the festival will experiment with a separate, ticketed concert series at the BMO Harris Pavilion, similar to how Summerfest hosts separate ticketed concerts at the Marcus .. more

May 29, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage19139.jpe

Three Dog Night has issued recordings of new songs since regrouping in the '80s, but let's face it: What keeps the band on the road are memories of the late '60s and early '70s, when the intriguingly named group (from an era of intrigu more

Jun 30, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10329.jpe

Milwaukee has long hosted concerts by major touring acts on the commercial side of country music, but is the city too urban to nurture its own talent in what remains mostly a rural-based style?Not if WMIL 106.1 FM's “Home Made Jams” is any ... more

Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage2671.jpe

Count me in the "Joaquin Phoenix was faking it" camp. Though Phoenix convincingly displayed the eerily detached, flat affect of a patient in the early stages of schizophrenia, he hid behind the same thick, black sunglasses as so many bluffing poke.. more

Feb 13, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2671.jpe

In the early ‘80s, Hiatt’s songwriting prowess earned himthe title “the American Elvis Costello.” Unlike Costello, however, Hiatt hadtrouble writing hits—at least for himself. Three Dog Night and Bonnie Raittperformed his songs to great success, ... more

Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES