Josh Thompson to Headline Port Washington's 50th Annual Fish Day
Port Washington’s Fish Day will celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer on Saturday, July 19, and today the festival revealed its headliner: Josh Thompson, the Nashville by way of Cedarburg, Wis., country singer who has scored hits with brew-th.. more
Apr 10, 2014 2:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Brace Yourself: Downtown Dining Week Returns in June
Downtown Dining Week will return for a ninth year from June 5-12. Forty restaurants will participate, each offering special three-course menus during the eight day rush. Prices have gone up a bit this year, though at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $3.. more
Apr 4, 2014 5:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Join the Healing at Mitchell Parks' "Dare to Be Aware Fair"
“Dare to Be Aware Fair” is returning to the Mitchell Park Domes on Sunday, April 6. The fair will include 60 exhibitors focused on well-being and personal growth with free workshops, demonstrations and performances. Twelve presentations and wor.. more
Apr 1, 2014 5:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Watch Hugh Bob and the Hustle Turn Yield into a Honky Tonk in Their "Blame Me" Video
If you were to graph a Venn diagram of shared interests between Milwaukee eastsiders and CMT listeners, you probably wouldn't find a whole lot of overlap, but there's at least one band both groups can agree on: Hugh Bob and the Hustle. This week t.. more
Mar 27, 2014 4:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Me, You, Art and Trout
Theatre Gigante’s 25th anniversary belongs especially to Isabelle Kralj, the pioneering founder... more
Sep 24, 2012 12:45 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
A Musical Sprint Through Three Sisters
Sandra Strawn decorates the set in birch trees larger than loneliness. This is where UWM is staging Director Rebecca Holderness' Three Sisters. Strawn's set draws on the depth of UWM's main stage to bring a feel of immensity to the production. .. more
May 4, 2012 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Gigante’s Beautiful ‘Three Other Sisters’
Three Other Sisters, the fine new work by Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson that opened last weekend, is beautifully composed and deeply felt. It was created and performed with the riveting actor/dancers Simone Ferro and Janet Lilly, musicia... more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Theater
Three Other Sisters
Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using more
Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Three Other Sisters
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Slovenia’s Vlado Kreslin in Milwaukee for ‘Three Other Sisters’
Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using the music o... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Theater
Great Discoveries: Explorations That Changed History (Time Books)
A theme perhaps unintended is how much humanknowledge is speculative and disputed. The ar Time ,Books more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Blonde, The Brunette, and The Vengeful Redhead
For the second time this season, the Milwaukee Rep is calling on a single actor to carry a The Blonde, The Brunette, and The Vengeful Redhead ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee