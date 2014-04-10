RSS

Three Sisters

Port Washington’s Fish Day will celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer on Saturday, July 19, and today the festival revealed its headliner: Josh Thompson, the Nashville by way of Cedarburg, Wis., country singer who has scored hits with brew-th.. more

Apr 10, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

Downtown Dining Week will return for a ninth year from June 5-12. Forty restaurants will participate, each offering special three-course menus during the eight day rush. Prices have gone up a bit this year, though at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $3.. more

Apr 4, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

“Dare to Be Aware Fair” is returning to the Mitchell Park Domes on Sunday, April 6. The fair will include 60 exhibitors focused on well-being and personal growth with free workshops, demonstrations and performances. Twelve presentations and wor.. more

Apr 1, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

If you were to graph a Venn diagram of shared interests between Milwaukee eastsiders and CMT listeners, you probably wouldn't find a whole lot of overlap, but there's at least one band both groups can agree on: Hugh Bob and the Hustle. This week t.. more

Mar 27, 2014 4:30 PM On Music

Theatre Gigante’s 25th anniversary belongs especially to Isabelle Kralj, the pioneering founder... more

Sep 24, 2012 12:45 PM A&E Feature

Sandra Strawn decorates the set in birch trees larger than loneliness. This is where UWM is staging Director Rebecca Holderness' Three Sisters. Strawn's set draws on the depth of UWM's main stage to bring a feel of immensity to the production.  .. more

May 4, 2012 7:48 PM Theater

Three Other Sisters, the fine new work by Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson that opened last weekend, is beautifully composed and deeply felt. It was created and performed with the riveting actor/dancers Simone Ferro and Janet Lilly, musicia... more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using more

Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using the music o... more

Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

A theme perhaps unintended is how much humanknowledge is speculative and disputed. The ar Time ,Books more

Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Books

For the second time this season, the Milwaukee Rep is calling on a single actor to carry a The Blonde, The Brunette, and The Vengeful Redhead ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

