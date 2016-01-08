Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb St
Summit Players Shakespeare Fundraiser
The Summit Players will be performing Shakespeare in Wisconsin State Parks again this coming summer. As traveling and performing Shakespeare isn’t exactly free, the group will be looking to do some fundraising this month as they host a Line .. more
Jan 8, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Skinny on Milwaukee's Top Healthy Eating Spots
Photo Courtesy Rambling Dream, Flickr CCHave you made a New Year's resolution to eat healthier thisyear? I'm guessing it's one of the top resolutions people make—and break. Whilewe Milwaukeeans love our burgers, cheese and beer, there are still .. more
Jan 7, 2016 5:57 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Feast Your Eyes on Designer Gingerbread Houses
Photo by Todd Nilson, Flickr CCBaking and pastry arts students from MATC's skills are on display at the Milwaukee Public Market, in the form of thirty-two elaborate and creative gingerbread houses. The houses are on display as part of MATC's 'Ging.. more
Dec 10, 2015 7:18 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Return to the Riverside Theater in May
America's favorite astrophysicist is returning to Milwaukee. Following two sold-out programs at the Riverside Theater last year, today the venue announced that Neil deGrasse Tyson will return this spring for a new show that promises to be a little.. more
Nov 16, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story
Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more
Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
