Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story

A Casual Evening’s Musical MurderGiven its relatively humble components, In Tandem Theatre’s final show of the season seems very casual. Actually, it ends up being one of the more seamless musicals of the seasonendlessly better than most of the .. more

May 3, 2011 11:13 AM Theater

Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more

Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

