Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story
Genius Musical Murder With In Tandem
A Casual Evening’s Musical MurderGiven its relatively humble components, In Tandem Theatre’s final show of the season seems very casual. Actually, it ends up being one of the more seamless musicals of the seasonendlessly better than most of the .. more
May 3, 2011 11:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story
Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more
Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story
Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more
Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story
Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more
Sep 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story
Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more
Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee